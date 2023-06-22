Central University of Jharkhand: Promotion of 35 teachers, VC Prof KB Das said – perform your duties as well

Ranchi: In the Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ), 35 teachers of the assistant professor level have been promoted. On this occasion Vice Chancellor Prof. KB Das gave promotion letters to all the teachers. Vice Chancellor said that promotion is your right. It should be received on time, but along with it you should always follow your responsibilities and duties. He said that there are many challenges before the university in the coming times, for the solution of which you should come forward with readiness.

Among the teachers who got promotion are Dr. Raj Bahadur Singh, Dr. Showman Dey, Dr. Kaunchak Tasi, Dr. Aparna Raj, Dr. Kailsang Wangmo, Dr. Ramakrishnan, Dr. Koorang, Dr. Rajnikant Pandey, Dr. Seema Mamta Minj, Dr. Rajesh Kumar, Dr. Abhijit Ghosh, Dr. Vineet Agotiya, Dr. Rajshree Padhi, Dr. Ashok, Dr. A. S. Bhattacharya, Dr. Lawrence, Dr. Praveer Padhi, Dr. Pratibha, Dr. Birendra Bharti, Dr. Purvi Shakya, Dr. Kuldeep Boudh, Dr. Amit Kumar, Dr. Basudev, Dr. Sachin, Dr. Pradeep Parida, Dr. Rishikesh Mahato, Dr. Jitendra Kumar, Dr. Nitesh Bhatia, Dr. Nagapavan, Dr. Samhita, Dr. Praveen Sharma, Dr. Anil Kumar, Dr. Rajkishore Mishra, Dr. Hina Firdaus, Simone Sangma are included.

IQAC department did the work of promotion with transparency

IQAC Director Prof. Ratan Kumar Dey said on the occasion that the IQAC department had to work hard to complete the promotion work with transparency, but today I am feeling very proud to see the smile on everyone’s face. He told that this process will continue at a rapid pace in the coming times. Deans and Heads of all schools including Registrar Prof. Manoj Kumar, Prof. KB Panda, OSD Dr. JN Nayak were present in the program.

