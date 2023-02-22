Russia is the most important member of the UN, the chairman of the 77th session of the General Assembly (GA) of the world organization Chaba Kyoryoshi said in Russian on Wednesday, February 22.

“Let me address the leaders and people of the Russian Federation: Russia has been and remains the most important member of the community of nations. The rest of the member countries are waiting for Russia to return to the path of establishing and maintaining peace in order to contribute to the overall stability and prosperity, ”he said during a special session of the General Assembly on Ukraine, which was broadcast on site organizations.

He also called for the Black Sea Grain Initiative to be extended in March and to intensify ship inspections.

The Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly called for Russia to be excluded from the UN. In particular, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba pointed out that the Russian Federation has no right to remain a permanent member of the UN Security Council and continue its activities in the UN as a whole.

At the end of last year, European Council President Charles Michel called for the development of a mechanism to suspend Russia’s membership in the UN Security Council, accusing Moscow of violating international law. At the same time, he admitted that at the moment it is impossible to exclude Russia from the UN Security Council, because this step “will lead to a dead end in the very concept of UN security.”

The first deputy head of the international committee of the Russian Federation Council, Vladimir Dzhabarov, in response to this, said that the suspension of Moscow’s membership in the organization’s Security Council is impossible, because the existence of the UN will basically cease on this.

In addition, in December 2022, security expert Robert Farley said that Russia is too important and big a country to be completely isolated from the rest of the world.

On February 16, the spokesman for the UN Secretary General, Stephane Dujarric, said that the UN believes that calls for the exclusion of Russia from the world organization do not contribute to achieving peace in Ukraine. He stressed that this is the principled position of the UN.