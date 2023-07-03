Chairman-Vice-Chairman of Baroda Dairy elected unopposed

Vadodara District Milk Producers’ Union Ltd. For the second term of Baroda Dairy, the election of Chairman and Vice Chairman for two and a half years, postponed on 26th, was held again in Baroda Dairy on Monday.

The re-sensing process was done by sending two regional representatives from the BJP to decide the names of the chairman and vice-chairman. Then the state president himself also held a meeting with most of the directors. In which all the directors assured to vote as per the orders of the party. When the elections were held on Monday, BJP’s Vadodara in-charge brought the mandate. During this the MPs and MLAs of the party were also present. District President Satish Patel (Nishaliya) was elected unopposed as the Chairman and GB Solanki as the Deputy Chairman as per the orders of the party.