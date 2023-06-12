Chamki fever: Number of victims reached 39, AES confirmed in one more child, keep these things in mind…

Muzaffarpur: When the heat increased, the cases of AES started increasing in the district. Every day children suffering from AES are getting admitted in Piku ward of SKMCH. According to the report released by the Health Department, AES has been confirmed in Ravi Kumar, the four-year-old son of Paltu Ram, a resident of Ahiyapur. Earlier, in the last ten days, 15 children in SKMCH have been admitted to Piku after suffering. However, no child died during this period, all have returned home after recovering.

Life will be saved if you get treatment at the right time

From January to June 10, a total of 39 cases have come in SKMCH’s Piku. Of these, there are 26 cases in the district, while children from Sitamarhi, Shivhar East and West Champaran have been admitted to SKMCH’s Piku after suffering. Civil surgeon Umesh Chandra Sharma said that in view of the increasing number of children, awareness about AES has been increased in the district. Children are being advised not to go out in the sun and not to eat stale food. Pediatrician Dr. Gopal Shankar Sahni told that the children are being brought to SKMCH for treatment. Seeing the critical condition of the child, he is admitted to the Piku ward and treatment is started under the protocol of AES. He said that if the child gets treatment at the right time when he falls ill, his life can be saved.

save like this

Protect the child from the sun, because it causes dehydration and due to this the child’s interest in food and water decreases.

Do not let children sleep empty stomach at night. Give lemonade, sugar or ORS solution at bedtime

Immediately consult a doctor in case of Chamki fever.

