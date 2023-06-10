Chamki fever: Risk of AES in children increased due to heat, 15 cases in 10 days, learn methods of prevention and treatment…

Muzaffarpur: When the temperature increased, the cases of AES started increasing in the district. Every day three to four children are admitted in the Piku ward of SKMCH after suffering from AES. According to the report released by the Health Department, in the last 10 days, 15 children in SKMCH have been admitted to Piku after suffering. Although no child died during this period, all have returned home after recovering. From January to June 10, a total of 38 cases have come in SKMCH’s Piku. Of these, there are 25 cases in the district, while the children of Sitamarhi, Shivhar East and West Champaran have been admitted to SKMCH’s Piku after suffering.

advice of civil surgeon

Civil surgeon Dr. Umesh Chandra Sharma said that in view of the increasing number of children, awareness about AES has been increased in the district. Children are being advised not to go out in the sun and not to eat stale food. Asha and ANM are spreading awareness by visiting their respective areas.

What do pediatricians say

Pediatrician Dr. Gopal Shankar Sahni told that the children are being brought to SKMCH for treatment. Seeing the serious condition of the child, he is admitted to the Piku ward and treatment is started under the protocol of AES. He said that if the child gets treatment at the right time when he falls ill, his life can be saved.

these are the symptoms

Patients suffering from AES and Chamki fever, with very severe pain, body starts cramping and high fever comes. Sometimes the fever is so high that the children even faint. Patients suffering from this vomit many times and their nature becomes irritable. But if the disease increases due to delay in the treatment, then the following symptoms appear in the patient. In this, the patient’s brain stops working and he also becomes a victim of delusion.

save like this

Protect the child from the sun, because it causes dehydration and because of this the child’s interest in food and water decreases. Do not allow children to sleep empty stomach at night. Give lemon-water, sugar or ORS solution at bedtime, consult a doctor immediately in case of fever.

