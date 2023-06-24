Chances of cabinet expansion before the monsoon session in Bihar, will Congress’s demand for two ministers be fulfilled?

In Patna After the meeting of the opposition parties held on June 23, now the discussion of CM Nitish Kumar’s cabinet expansion has gained momentum. It is believed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has discussed with the Chief Minister about two posts in the cabinet. In an informal conversation with RJD chief Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar, this discussion was held regarding cabinet expansion at the CM’s residence. In this discussion held at the CM’s residence, the Congress has been asked its wishes.

Two ministers of Congress are likely to get a place in the cabinet

It may be known that the monsoon session of Bihar Legislature is going to start from 10th July. In such a situation, before this, two Congress ministers are likely to get a place in Nitish Kumar’s cabinet. However, it has not been officially confirmed yet.

JDU MLA Ratnesh Sada was recently made cabinet minister

Recently, JDU MLA Ratnesh Sada of the same society has been made a cabinet minister on the vacant seat of his son, after former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party HAM parted ways with the Grand Alliance. After the meeting of the opposition parties, again the possibility of Congress MLAs getting two posts in the government has increased. Earlier, two RJD ministers Sudhakar Singh and Kartikeya Singh had resigned from the cabinet post due to various reasons. Since then, the demand for cabinet expansion and speculation have started.

There will be five meetings in the monsoon session

The monsoon session of Bihar Legislature is starting from 10th July. There will be five meetings during this session which will run till July 14. On the first day there will be swearing in of new members and presentation of the expenditure statement of the first supplement of 2023-24. On July 11, there will be non-government resolutions, on July 12 and 13, state bills and other state functions. On July 14, the last day of the session, the expenditure statement of the first supplement will be discussed and the government’s reply will be given.