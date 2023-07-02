Chandrashekhar Azad Attack: The accused were angry with the statements of Chandrashekhar Azad, the officers were also surprised to hear the intentions of the attackers

Lucknow, Police has exposed the incident by bringing the four accused who attacked Chandrashekhar, the founder of Bhim Army and national president of Azad Samaj Party in Saharanpur. The DIG told that the four attackers had attacked Chandrashekhar after being hurt by the continuous statements made by him in Delhi and other places.

The accused were hurt by Chandrashekhar Azad’s statement

The accused told during interrogation that on the morning of 28 June 2023, we were returning from Meerut with Vicky (Karnal). Meanwhile, on the way, Rohana stopped at a dhaba to eat near Kala toll. During this, it was learned that Chandrashekhar Azad along with his supporters is going to attend some program in Deoband through this route. Chandrashekhar Azad had given wrong statements a few months ago in Delhi and nearby places, due to which we were very hurt.

The accused suddenly made a plan

After getting information about its program with the toll, we decided to settle it at the same time. After this we also reached Deoband and did the recce of the programme. We had two pistols. As soon as Chandrashekhar left the program sitting in the car, the speed of the car slowed down due to the speed breaker after going some distance. Meanwhile, firing was done while overtaking Chandrashekhar’s car. Sitting behind, Vicky (Rankhandi) fired two rounds and Prashant fired one round.

Police sent all the accused to jail

After firing, ran away from there. After going some distance, the vehicle ran out of oil and the attackers fled leaving the vehicle at Miragpur. After this, he hid in the forests and then somehow reached Ambala hiding. At the same time, the police arrested all the four attackers in Ambala. Today all the accused have been sent to jail by the police.

Name and address of the arrested accused

Vikas alias Vicky s/o Pritam Singh resident of village Rankhandi police station Deoband district Saharanpur

Prashant’s son Vikram Kumar resident of village Rankhandi police station Deoband district Saharanpur

Lavish s/o Virendra Singh resident of village Rankhandi police station Deoband district Saharanpur

Vikas alias Vicky s/o Shivkumar r/o Village Gadar Police Station Nising District Karnal Haryana

