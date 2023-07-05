Chandrashekhar’s KK Pathak became angry, Education Minister sent yellow letter to Additional Chief Secretary

Patna. The education department of Bihar has been in constant discussion for the last few months. Ever since the responsibility of education department has been given to KK Pathak, since then this department has come into the limelight even more. Sometimes the employees of the department are ordered to improve their dress, and sometimes the teachers of the state are ordered to come to the school on time. Meanwhile, according to the information coming in now, the departmental ministers have become angry over the working style of the Additional Chief Secretary of the department. Therefore, he has sent a letter regarding this to the Additional Chief Secretary.

No one will go to office in jeans t-shirt

In fact, the Bihar government had changed the departments of many officers in the month of June. After this, the responsibility of Additional Chief Secretary of Education Department was given to KK Pathak. As soon as Pathak took over the chair, he issued several orders regarding changes in education in the state. First of all, he said that teachers of government schools in Bihar will not disappear without informing and if they disappear, their salary will be deducted. Also, every teacher was asked to register his/her presence twice. It was told to the officers and personnel of the education department that no one would go to office in jeans and t-shirts.

A letter was sent to him by the Education Minister

Apart from this, the Additional Chief Secretary of Bihar Education Department had issued a letter regarding keeping the office open on every Saturday. Due to this the education officer has to work till late evening. Now a letter has been sent to him on behalf of the Education Minister regarding these matters. After the order of KK Pathak, DM and District Education Officer have come into action mode. During surprise inspection of schools in Patna district for three days, 77 teachers were found absent without notice. Their salary has been withheld till further orders.