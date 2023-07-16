Chandrayaan-3: Bhutanese Prime Minister congratulated, Prime Minister Modi thanked

New Delhi, 16 July (Hindustan Times). Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked the Prime Minister of Bhutan for his good wishes for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3.

Responding to Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering’s tweet, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, “Thank you for your encouraging words. Indeed Chandrayaan’s success is a good sign for the entire humanity.”

The Prime Minister of Bhutan had tweeted that he is also celebrating with ISRO and Prime Minister Modi for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. It shows your vision and commitment to science and learning beyond the horizon. This mission will immensely benefit India and humanity.