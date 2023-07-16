-Advertisement-
News

Chandrayaan-3: Bhutanese Prime Minister congratulated, Prime Minister Modi thanked

By News Desk
The present government is giving priority to the underprivileged in its work - Prime Minister Narendra Modi
-Advertisement-
-Advertisement-

New Delhi, 16 July (Hindustan Times). Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked the Prime Minister of Bhutan for his good wishes for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3.

Responding to Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering’s tweet, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, “Thank you for your encouraging words. Indeed Chandrayaan’s success is a good sign for the entire humanity.”

The Prime Minister of Bhutan had tweeted that he is also celebrating with ISRO and Prime Minister Modi for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. It shows your vision and commitment to science and learning beyond the horizon. This mission will immensely benefit India and humanity.

For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, Blitz Hindi, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.
-Advertisement-

- A word from our sponsors -

-Advertisement-

Most Popular

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © BLiTZ | All Rights Reserved