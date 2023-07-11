Chandrayaan-3: Chandrayaan-3 will fly again to touch the moon, ISRO made a special plan for landing

Chandrayaan-3: The whole country is eagerly waiting for the special day of 14th July. On July 14, India is once again going to make a big jump in the field of space. On this day, India is about to launch Chandrayaan-3 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. This is India’s third lunar mission, or can also be said to be part of its 2019 Chandrayaan-2 mission. Let us tell you that in the year 2019, the lander and rover could not soft-land on the moon, due to which this mission failed. Now once again there is a plan to launch Chandrayaan mission from Sriharikota on 14th July.

This mission is important for IndiaThe Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) this week conducted a 24-hour launch rehearsal of the entire launch preparation and process for the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Giving this information on Tuesday, ISRO tweeted that the 24-hour launch rehearsal has been completed. Chandrayaan is ready to take off to land on the Moon. The eyes of the whole world are on India regarding Mission Moon, and India is preparing to write another new chapter of its achievements. Let us tell you, Chandrayaan-3 will be launched on July 14, 2023.

Chandrayaan will leave for lunar journey with safe measuresIndian Space Research Organization is sending Chandrayaan-3 equipped with more fuel as well as many safe measures. A big landing place has been fixed on the moon for safe landing. ISRO said that this time it has opted for failure-based design. So that it can be ensured that even if some things go wrong, the lander can successfully land on the moon. Chandrayaan-3 is set to fly to the Moon on Friday at 2:35 pm.

Failure Based Design on Chandrayaan Mission-3ISRO has worked hard to make Chandrayaan-3 a success. Scientists have tried day and night to remove all the shortcomings. In this episode, ISRO Chairman S. Somnath has said that this time instead of Chandrayaan-2’s success-based design for Mission Moon, ISRO has chosen a failure-based design for Chandrayaan-3. For successful landing, ISRO is paying special attention to how to decide successful landing even if some mistakes are made during landing.

ISRO director Somnath said that after seeing all the sensor failure, engine failure, algorithm failure, calculation failure, the scientists decided to work with a new plan on this basis. Sharing details of the failure of Chandrayaan-2’s lander Vikram to soft-land, he said it was designed to slow down its velocity when it started descending towards the designated landing site of 500m x 500m on the lunar surface. The engines developed developed more power than expected. He said that due to the generation of more force, mistakes started happening in a short period of time, and the entire mission failed in no time.

The ISRO chairman said that learning from the mistakes, it has been decided that instead of the success-based design of Chandrayaan-2, this time the failure-based design of Chandrayaan-3 has been chosen. It was decided what could fail and how it could be prevented from failing. Somnath said, we have increased the landing area from 500 meters x 500 meters to 4 kilometers x 2.5 kilometers. It can land anywhere. He said that more fuel has been filled in Chandrayaan-3. So that there is a possibility of going to an alternate landing site in case of travel or deviation from the path.