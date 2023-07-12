Chandrayaan- 3: Countdown starts from tomorrow, Chandrayaan will travel from Earth to Moon, know when will be landing on Moon

Mission Moon, Chandrayaan-3: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO, ISRO) is once again ready for its third mission to send Chandrayaan to Earth’s only satellite on Friday after four years. If this mission of ISRO to make a “soft landing” of the vehicle on the moon, that is, to land the vehicle in a safe manner, is successful, then India will be included in the list of selected countries, which have been able to do so. Under the country’s ambitious lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 will be carried by the Fat Boy LVM-M4 rocket. ISRO is busy preparing for this much awaited launch from Sriharikota on 14th July. The soft landing on the lunar surface is scheduled for the end of August.

Chandrayaan-3’s soft landing on the moon a big challenge

Chandrayaan-2 failed to land safely on the lunar surface in 2019. Now once again, after working hard for hours at the Satish Dhawan Space Center, he is aiming to master the soft landing technique on the lunar surface. If India succeeds in doing so, it will become the fourth country in this list after America, China and former Soviet Union. The space institute said that Chandrayaan-3, the third lunar exploration mission, is all set for departure in the fourth operational mission (M4) of the LVM3 launcher. ISRO is going to touch new heights by soft-landing on the surface of the moon with its lunar module and performing a walk on its ground. According to the institute, this mission can also prove helpful for future interplanetary missions.

Countdown will start from Thursday

The Chandrayaan-3 mission consists of an indigenous propulsion module, a lander module and a rover, with the objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for interplanetary missions. Under the mission, the 43.5 meter long rocket is to be launched from the second launch pad on July 14 at 2.35 pm, whose countdown can start from Thursday. The longest and heaviest LVM3 rocket is also called Fat Boy by ISRO scientists because of its ability to carry heavy loads. This Fat Boy has completed six successful missions in a row. The LVM3 rocket is a combination of three modules, which include propulsion, lander and rover. The rover is placed inside the lander.

The distance of the moon from the earth is the least in July

Friday’s mission is the fourth operational flight of LVM3, which aims to place Chandrayaan-3 in a geostationary orbit. ISRO said that the LVM3 vehicle has proved its efficiency and has accomplished many complex missions, including multi-satellite launches, interplanetary missions, among others. Apart from this, it is the longest and heaviest launch vehicle, which works to carry Indian and international consumer satellites. The reason for launching in the month of July is exactly the same as the Chandrayaan-2 mission because at this time of the year the Earth and its satellite Moon are very close to each other.

Landing a rover on the moon is a big challenge

Friday’s mission will also be on the lines of Chandrayaan-2, where scientists will demonstrate several capabilities. These include reaching the Moon’s orbit, using the Lander to safely land the vehicle on the Moon’s surface and the Rover coming out of the Lander to study the Moon’s surface. In the Chandrayaan-2 mission, the lander could not land safely on the surface and crashed, due to which ISRO’s attempt failed. Scientists have left no stone unturned to successfully land the lander in the month of August. The launch rehearsal, which included preparations and procedures for the launch, took place on Tuesday at Sriharikota and the rehearsal lasted for more than 24 hours.