Chandrayaan-3: Hail India on the moon! Chandrayaan takes off, soft landing planned on August 23

Chandrayaan-3 Launched: India today successfully launched its third lunar mission- Chandrayaan-3 through LVM3-M4 rocket. Under this campaign, in its journey of 41 days, the vehicle will once again attempt a soft landing on the south pole region of the Moon, where no country has reached so far. America, former Soviet Union and China have done soft landing on the lunar surface but their soft landing did not happen on the south pole region of the moon. If the Rs 600-crore Chandrayaan-3 mission of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) succeeds in landing the lander in the space agency’s second attempt in four years, India will become the first Indian to land on the lunar surface after the US, China and the former Soviet Union. Will become the fourth country to master the technique of ‘soft-landing’.

ISRO’s third lunar mission in fifteen years

ISRO Chairman S Somnath, while addressing a press conference soon after the launch of the unmanned mission to the lunar region emerging as a possible site for human exploration in the future, said the agency had successfully orbited the Moon at 5.47 pm IST on August 23. A technically challenging soft-landing is planned on the surface of Chandrayaan-2 failed to make a soft landing when its lander Vikram crashed into the lunar surface on September 7, 2019, due to anomalies in the braking system while attempting a soft landing. Chandrayaan-1 mission was sent in 2008. This is ISRO’s third lunar mission in fifteen years.

Thousands of spectators cheer after the launch

At the end of the 25.30-hour countdown that began yesterday, the LVM3-M4 rocket (formerly known as GSLVMK3) spectacularly lifted off from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Center here at the scheduled time of 2.35 p.m., leaving a thick plume of smoke. Headed towards the sky. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the launch of the mission as a “new chapter” in the country’s space journey that has fueled the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. Political leaders also rose above the party line and appreciated the achievement of ISRO. While scientists inside the Mission Control Center (MCC) waited with bated breath to watch Chandrayaan-3 separate from the rocket about 16 minutes after launch, thousands of spectators cheered as the launch vehicle lifted off.

Congratulations, India! Chandrayaan-3 begins its journey towards the Moon

After the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO Chairman S Somnath told the Mission Control Room (MCC) that the rocket placed Chandrayaan-3 in orbit with precision. He said, congratulations, India! Chandrayaan-3 has started its journey towards the Moon. Our beloved LVM-3 has already placed Chandrayaan-3 in a precise orbit around the Earth… and let us move on to the process of further orbit raising Chandrayaan-3 and its journey towards the Moon in the days to come Express best wishes for.

The possibility of the presence of water in the dark areas

Asked why the South Pole has been chosen for scientific experiments in the mission, he said, “We are working on the target of all the geophysical, chemical characteristics on the lunar surface.” Second, the South Pole has not yet been studied. Somnath said that apart from this, no one has tested the thermal characteristics on the lunar surface which ISRO will do in this mission. The polar regions of the Moon are very isolated terrain due to the environment and the difficulties arising from it and therefore remain unknown. All previous spacecraft to reach the Moon had landed in the equatorial region, a few degrees of latitude north or south of the lunar equator. The study of the Moon’s south pole region is important because there may be a possibility of the presence of water in permanently dark regions around it.

Beyond the sky’s limit to explore unknown horizons

Mission Director S Mohan Kumar said that the LVM-3 rocket has once again proved to be the most reliable heavy launch vehicle of ISRO. “We are in the process of increasing the launch frequency of this vehicle keeping in view the national requirements as well as satellite demand,” he said. Project director P Veeramuthuvel said all parameters of the spacecraft, including power generation in the propulsion module and the lander module, are normal. Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, who was present at the launch along with several former ISRO chiefs, termed today’s launch as a proud moment for India. He said that the Prime Minister had recently said that there is no limit to success and I think Chandrayaan has crossed the sky’s limit to explore the unknown horizons of the universe.

The LVM3-M4 rocket is the largest and heaviest in its class

According to ISRO officials, the propulsion module successfully separated from the rocket about 16 minutes after lift-off and it circled the earth about five-six times in an elliptical orbit at 170 km nearest and 36,500 km farthest point on its way to the lunar orbit. will revolve around The LVM3-M4 rocket is the largest and heaviest in its class, which scientists call ‘Fat Boy’ or Bahubali. The propulsion module, along with the lander, after gaining momentum will proceed on a more than a month-long journey to reach the lunar orbit until it reaches 100 km above the lunar surface.

LVM3M4 rocket successfully carried out six complex missions

ISRO scientists said that after reaching the desired altitude, the lander module will start descending for a ‘soft landing’ on the south pole region of the Moon. According to the space agency, the LVM3M4 rocket has successfully carried out six complex missions. It is also the largest and heaviest launch vehicle to carry Indian and international customer satellites. The reason for the launch of Chandrayaan-3 during the month of July, similar to the Chandrayaan-2 mission (July 22, 2019), is that the Earth and the Moon will be closer to each other during this period in the year.

ISRO will help in taking pictures of blue planet from lunar orbit

After the ‘soft landing’ of the lander, the rover will come out from inside it and will carry out the exploration work with the help of its instrument-APXS-alpha particle X-ray spectrometer, while roaming on the lunar surface. It will work to increase understanding about the chemical composition and mineralogical composition of the lunar surface. The mission duration of the rover will be equal to one lunar day (14 Earth days). Chandrayaan-3 is carrying various instruments that will help ISRO in understanding the lunar soil and taking pictures of the blue planet from the lunar orbit.

Equipment also included Rambha and Ilsa

The instruments also include ‘Rambha’ and ‘ILSA’, which will carry out a series of ‘pioneer’ experiments during the 14-day mission. They will study the Moon’s atmosphere and excavate the surface to understand its mineralogical composition. The lander ‘Vikram’ will then take pictures of the rover ‘Pragyan’ when it drops some instruments to study the seismic activity on the moon. Using laser beams, it will try to melt ‘regolith’, a piece of the lunar surface, to study the gas emitted during the process. Somnath said, “We know that there is no atmosphere on the moon. But this is not entirely true because the gases come out of it. They get ionized and remain very close to the surface. It varies with day and night. Is.

Whether or not the regolith has electrical or thermal characteristics?

The instrument ‘Radio Anatomy of Moon Bound Hypersensitive Ionosphere and Atmosphere (Rambha)’ attached to the lander will measure the plasma density near the lunar surface and its variation with time. Somnath said that the rover will study how this small atmosphere, nuclear atmosphere and charged particles differ. It is very interesting, he said. We also want to find out whether the regolith has electrical or thermal characteristics.

ISRO chief said, we will drop an instrument and measure the vibrations

The ISRO chief said, we will drop an instrument and measure the vibrations – what you call moonquake behavior or internal processes. The Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) will determine the elemental composition of lunar soil and rocks around the landing site, while the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) will study the chemical composition and mineralogical composition of the lunar surface. The instrument, called Spectro-Polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAP), will conduct studies in the near-infrared wavelength range, which can be used to search for life beyond the Solar System.

The timing of landing on the lunar surface is very important because..

The timing of the landing of the lander on the lunar surface is of great importance as it decides the duration of the study by the instruments. Chandrayaan-3 will land its lander at 70 degree latitude near the South Pole of the Moon. The night temperature on the Moon drops to minus 232 degree Celsius. Somnath said, there is a sharp drop in the temperature and the possibility of the system to remain intact for those 15 days of the night has to be seen. If it persists for those 15 days and the battery is charged at the dawn of a new day, it could possibly extend the life of the spacecraft.