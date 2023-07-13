Chandrayaan-3: How different is Chandrayaan-3 from the previous mission Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO is going to launch its Chandrayaan-3 mission on the coming Friday i.e. 14th July. This mission of the Indian Space Research Organization is very important. ISRO chief S Somnath announced the date of Chandrayaan-3 mission only after the successful test of LBM-3 (LVM3) rocket. Its path to reach the Moon will be exactly the same as that of Chandrayaan-2.

Chandrayaan-3 will be launched on July 14 as the successor to Chandrayaan-2, which was sent towards the lunar surface almost four years ago on July 22, 2019. Unfortunately, the previous lunar mission had suffered a partial failure due to an accident.

fourth country in the world

Earlier, the National Space Agency had told that the encapsulated assembly containing Chandrayaan-3 was combined with LVM3 at the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota. This mission will make India the fourth country in the world after America, Russia and China to make a soft landing on the Moon.

work of Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3 will find out on the moon what is the temperature there, how and how many earthquakes occur on the surface, how is the plasma environment there and what are the elements in the soil there. ISRO wants to reach the moon under the Chandrayaan mission. India had successfully launched Chandrayaan-1 for the first time in 2008.

The first glimpse of Chandrayaan-3 was shown in August last year

In August last year, ISRO had shown the first glimpse of Chandrayaan-3. Chandrayaan-3 was to be launched at the end of the year 2020, but the mission was delayed due to the Corona epidemic. This is a lander-specific mission, which will not have an orbiter. This is because the first orbiter of Chandrayaan-2 is working properly. The Chandrayaan-3 mission is important because it will be ISRO’s second attempt to land on the Moon and pave the way for an interplanetary mission.

What mistakes did you make last time?

Talking to the media, ISRO chief S. Somnath told that while making Chandrayaan-3, special care has been taken of all those things, due to which there can be a mess during the mission. According to him, this time it has been prepared on failure based design instead of the previous success based approach. All possible glitches have been removed in this mission.

ISRO’s future

The ISRO chief told that if this mission is successful, then the foundation of the next mission to the moon will be laid. He told that India will prepare the next moon project with Japan. He said that talks are going on between ISRO and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) for the next Moon mission, information about it will be shared soon.

How is Chandrayaan-3 different from Chandrayaan-2?

After the failure of Chandrayaan-2 mission, ISRO has made some changes this time in Chandrayaan. Chandrayaan-3 will be launched with the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera which will be used for coordination with the orbiter and mission control as the lander descends on the lunar surface, while Chandrayaan-2 had only one camera. Two such cameras have been installed in Chandrayaan-3. There is a big difference between the two versions. The Chandrayaan-2 orbiter will be launched with an impressive list of nine in-situ instruments that are still working in the Moon’s orbit.

Chandrayaan-3 cost

What is the total cost of Chandrayaan-3 mission? Many questions are being asked regarding this. About 615 crore rupees have been spent in preparing Chandrayaan-3. Let us tell you that 600 crore rupees were spent in making SS Rajamouli’s film RRR itself. From this point of view, ISRO has made this Chandrayaan-3 which makes the country proud in a very limited budget. However, the cost of Chandrayaan-3 is not only 615 crores, about 1 thousand crore rupees can be spent on it, but many other expenses will also be included in it.

An invitation has been sent to the Prime Minister

ISRO chief S Somnath has told that invitations have been sent to several dignitaries, including Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, to witness the launch of the ambitious mission to the Moon. Now the thing to be seen will be whether Prime Minister Modi will be present here like the launch of Chandrayaan-2 in 2019 or not.