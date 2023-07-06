Chandrayaan-3: ISRO will launch moon mission Chandrayaan-3 on July 14, check details

Chandrayaan-3 Launch Date: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) announced that the lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is going to be launched on July 14. ISRO’s new heavylift launch vehicle LVM-3 carrying an integrated module will lift off from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh at 2:35 pm. ISRO took to Twitter to announce the launch date. The space agency tweeted that, Announcement of the launch of Chandrayaan-3: LVM3-M4 / Chandrayaan-3 mission: The launch is now scheduled for July 14, 2023 at 2:35 pm from SDSC, Sriharikota.

Chandrayaan-3 linked to LVM-3

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Wednesday attached the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft to its new launch rocket LVM-3 at the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Chandrayaan-3 is going to be projected this month after Chandrayaan-2 to safely land equipment on the lunar surface and conduct exploration activities. ISRO said in a tweet, Today, Chandrayaan-3 was attached to LVM-3 (Launch Vehicle Mark-3) at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. The space agency has said that Chandrayaan-3 is to be launched between July 13 and 19. An ISRO official said, our target is to launch it on 13 July.

chemical analysis on the lunar surface

Under the Chandrayaan-3 mission, instruments will be sent to study the thermophysical characteristics of the upper layer of the Moon’s rocks, the frequency of earthquakes on the Moon, the plasma environment on the surface of the Moon and the composition of elements near the place of landing of the instrument. According to ISRO officials, these scientific instruments mounted on the lander and rover will be kept under the science of the moon. While, the experimental instruments will study the Earth from the Moon’s orbit, which will be kept in the science topic from the Moon. In March this year, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft completed its necessary checks and stood the test of tough conditions faced during the launch. The lander will be equipped with the capability to soft-land on a specific spot on the Moon and deploy the rover, which will conduct chemical analysis on the lunar surface. (with language input)