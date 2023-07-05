Chandrayaan-3 Lander assembled on Heavy Launch Rocket at Sriharikota Space Center

New Delhi, 05 July (Hindustan Times). Preparations are in the final stages for the launch of the much-awaited mission Chandrayaan-3 of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). Chandrayaan-3’s lander and rover along with rocket LVM-3 are all set to lift off on the Moon on July 13. Chandrayaan-3 Lander was assembled on the Heavy Launch Rocket at ISRO Sriharikota Space Center today. It has been decided to give the same name to the lander and rover of Chandrayaan-3, which were the names of the lander and rover of Chandrayaan-2.

After Chandrayaan-2, this mission is being sent to test the capability of safe landing on the lunar surface. Chandrayaan-2 mission failed in the last stage. Its lander hit the Earth’s surface with a shock, after which it lost contact with the Earth’s control room. Chandrayaan-3 is being sent to complete the same incomplete mission. In this, after landing on the surface of the moon, the rover will come out of it and will revolve around the surface. The lander will be named Vikram after Vikram Sarabhai, the father of the Indian space program and the rover will be named Pragyan. The same names were given to the lander and rover of Chandrayaan-2.

According to ISRO officials, the next project after the failed Chandrayaan-2 mission is Chandrayaan-3, which will land on the lunar surface and conduct tests. It will look similar to Chandrayaan-2, but Chandrayaan-3’s focus is on making a safe landing on the lunar surface. New equipment has been created, algorithms have been improved for the success of the mission. The reason for which the Chandrayaan-2 mission failed has been focused in this project. The launch of Chandrayaan-3 has been announced four years after the accident of Chandrayaan-2’s lander-rover.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission is expected to be launched in July from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota to the dark side of the Moon. This is because this part does not come in front of the earth. Chandrayaan-3 aims to demonstrate a safe and soft landing and roving capabilities on the lunar surface. Chandrayaan-3 is made up of a lander, a rover and a propulsion module, with a total weight of 3,900 kg. The propulsion module alone weighs 2,148 kg which will take the lander and rover to a 100-km lunar orbit.