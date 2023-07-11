chandrayaan 3 launch live streaming 14 july know how when where to watch chandrayaan 3 live telecast online tv

Chandrayaan-3 Launch Live Streaming: Chandrayaan-3 is set to launch on Friday, July 14, 2023. The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Moon mission aims to place a lander and a rover on the Moon’s highlands near its south pole and demonstrate end-to-end landing and roving capabilities. . Launch Vehicle Mark III (LVM3), also known as Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III, will launch Chandrayaan-3 on Friday at 2:45 pm IST. Chandrayaan-3 consists of a lander, a rover and a propulsion module and weighs a total of 3,900 kg. The rover is similar to Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram rover, but with improvements to help ensure a safe landing. Along with all the important information related to Chandrayaan-3, also know how you can watch the launch of Chandrayaan-3 online or on your mobile sitting at home.