Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Streaming: Chandrayaan-3 launch is going to happen today, here you will be able to watch live streaming

Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Streaming: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) said that the countdown for the launch of the country’s third lunar mission ‘Chandrayaan-3’ has begun at the space centre. The ‘Chandra mission’ to be launched on Friday is a follow-up mission to ‘Chandrayaan-2’ of the year 2019. lvm 3m4 -Chandrayaan-3 mission: will be launched on Friday-July 14 at 14.35 hrs (2.35 pm). With the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, India will become the fourth country after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union to have mastered soft landing on the Moon.

Live streaming of launching will be done on these platforms

Live streaming of Chandrayaan-3 launching will be shown on ISRO’s official YouTube channel.

Live telecast of the launching will also be shown on Doordarshan.

Where and how to watch Chandrayaan-3 launch

If you want to watch the launch of Chandrayaan-3 live, then for this you can watch the launch in real time on ISRO’s official YouTube channel or Doordarshan. With this, if you want to watch the launch live from Satish Dhawan Space Center, then for this you will have to register yourself at ivg.shar.gov.in/.

LVM3 M4/Chandrayaan-3 Mission:Mission Readiness Review is completed.The board has authorized the launch.The countdown begins tomorrow.The launch can be viewed LIVE onhttps://t.co/5wOj8aimkHhttps://t.co/zugXQAY0c0https://t.co/u5b07tA9e5DD Nationalfrom 14:00 Hrs. ist…

ISRO (@isro) July 12, 2023



Where will Chandrayaan-3’s landing take place?

ISRO has found a safe landing area on the South Pole on the Moon. He will land the lander on the south pole of the moon at 70 degree latitude, where no vehicle has landed till date. Earlier, China had landed its lander at 45 degree latitude. So far, other countries have landed their vehicles only on the middle line of the Moon, because the surface there is flat.

fourth country in the world

Earlier, the National Space Agency had told that the encapsulated assembly containing Chandrayaan-3 was combined with LVM3 at the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota. This mission will make India the fourth country in the world after America, Russia and China to make a soft landing on the Moon.

Former scientist Nambi Narayanan said – India will become an inspiration for the whole world

On the launch of Chandrayaan-3, former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan said that Chandrayaan-3 will definitely prove to be a game changer for India and I hope it will be successful. India will become an inspiration for the whole world.

#WATCH , Kerala | ”Chandrayaan-3 will definitely be a game changer for India and I hope it will be successful. India will become an inspiration to the entire world. Let’s wait for the launch and pray for the best…": Nambi Narayanan, Former ISRO Scientist on the launch of… pic.twitter.com/z0O4YYJN03

— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023



Equipped with many modern technologies

Altimeter: Laser and RF based Altimeter

Velocimeter: Laser Doppler Velocimeter and Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera

-Enercial Measurement: Laser gyro based inertial referencing and accelerometer package

Propulsion System: 800N throttleable liquid engine, 58N attitude thrusters and throttleable engine control electronics

Navigation, Guidance and Control: Powered descent trajectory design and associated software elements

-Threat detection and prevention

-Landing Leg Mechanism

It will take about 42 days to complete the mission

The entire process is likely to take about 42 days, with the moon landing scheduled for August 23. Lunar days and nights last for 14 days of Earth. The lander and rover are designed to last only one lunar day – they cannot tolerate the extreme drop in temperature during the lunar night and so have to land at dawn.

The specialty of Mission Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3 consists of an indigenous lander module, a propulsion module and a rover. It aims to develop and demonstrate new technologies required for interplanetary missions. The lander will have the capability to perform a soft landing at a designated lunar site and deploy the rover. It will have the capability to carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the walk.

Chandrayaan-3 is a spacecraft, which is a follow-on mission of Chandrayaan-2. In other words, Chandrayaan-3 is the mission after Chandrayaan-2, which will demonstrate its capability of safe landing and roving on the lunar surface and will gather all the scientific information related to the lunar surface.

ISRO’s future

The ISRO chief told that if this mission is successful, then the foundation of the next mission to the moon will be laid. He told that India will prepare the next moon project with Japan. He said that talks are going on between ISRO and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) for the next Moon mission, information about it will be shared soon.

This is how Chandrayaan-3 mission is different from Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan-2 had a lander, rover and orbiter, while Chandrayaan-3 has an indigenous propulsion module instead of an orbiter. However, if needed, the help of Chandrayaan-2’s orbiter will be taken. The propulsion module will keep the Chandrayaan-3’s lander-rover on the lunar surface, circling 100 kilometers above the lunar orbit. This is for communication.