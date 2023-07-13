Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: Countdown of Chandrayaan-3 begins, know every important information related to the mission here

Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: Chandrayaan will be sent through LVM-3 rocket

Chandrayaan-3 will be sent to the moon’s orbit through LVM-3-M4 rocket. LVM-3 is a new heavy lift launch vehicle developed by ISRO. This is the fourth operational flight of LVM-3, whose goal is to launch Chandrayaan-3 in Geo Transfer Orbit i.e. GTO. It is a multipurpose rocket and it has proved it many times.

Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with many modern technologies

Altimeter : Laser and RF based Altimeter

Velocimeter: Laser Doppler Velocimeter and Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera

Inertial Measurement: Laser Gyro Based Inertial Referencing and Accelerometer Package

Propulsion System: 800N throttleable liquid engine, 58N attitude thrusters and throttleable engine control electronics

Navigation, Guidance and Control: Powered descent trajectory design and associated software elements

Threat Detection and Prevention

landing leg mechanism

Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: Where and how to watch Chandrayaan-3 launch

If you want to watch the launch of Chandrayaan-3 live, then for this you can watch the launch in real time on ISRO’s official YouTube channel or Doordarshan. With this, if you want to watch the launch live from Satish Dhawan Space Center, then for this you will have to register yourself at ivg.shar.gov.in/.

LVM3 M4/Chandrayaan-3 Mission:Mission Readiness Review is completed.The board has authorized the launch.The countdown begins tomorrow.The launch can be viewed LIVE onhttps://t.co/5wOj8aimkHhttps://t.co/zugXQAY0c0https://t.co/u5b07tA9e5DD Nationalfrom 14:00 Hrs. ist…

ISRO (@isro) July 12, 2023



Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: What is the objective of Chandrayaan-3 mission

To perform a safe and soft landing on the surface of the Moon.

Demonstration of the rover moving on the surface of the Moon.

Scientific study of the Moon’s surface through Lander and Rover.

Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: With the help of Rover, the spacecraft will move on the surface of the Moon

The structure of the rover is also square, but its length, width and height are more than that. It has six wheels, which will help it to move on the surface of the moon. At the same time, the propulsion module is also square and has a conical shape on top of it. The purpose of these three parts of Chandrayaan going to the lunar mission is to develop and demonstrate the technologies required for inter-planetary missions. These three modules are also carrying some scientific equipment (payload) with them.

Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: Three parts of the spacecraft

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is made up of three parts. All the three parts have been prepared in the country. These three parts are – Lander Module (LM), Propulsion Module (PM) and a Rover. Only two parts are visible in its outer texture. The first part is of the propulsion module which will take the lander to the lunar orbit. The second part is of the lander module, inside which the rover will be placed. The shape of the lander module is square and its four corners have a leg-like shape.

Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: Know about Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3 is a spacecraft, which is a follow-on mission of Chandrayaan-2. In other words, Chandrayaan-3 is the mission after Chandrayaan-2, which will demonstrate its capability of safe landing and roving on the lunar surface and will gather all the scientific information related to the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: Before the launch of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO scientists worshiped at the temple in Tirumala

Scientists of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala on Thursday ahead of the launch of Chandrayaan-3. Chandrayaan-3 will be launched from Sriharikota on 14 July.

Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: With the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3, India will become the fourth country to achieve this feat.

Before India’s ambitious space program ‘Chandrayaan-3’, former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan said that with its successful ‘soft landing’ India will become the fourth country to achieve this feat and this will increase the possibilities of development of space science in the country.

Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: Chandrayaan-3 will be launched from Sriharikota

Chandrayaan-3 will be launched from Sriharikota. A launch exercise was conducted at Sriharikota to see the entire launch preparation and process, which lasted for more than 24 hours.

Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: ISRO aims to demonstrate various capabilities through lunar mission

Through the third lunar mission, ISRO scientists aim to demonstrate various capabilities, including reaching the lunar orbit, performing a ‘soft-landing’ on the lunar surface using the lander, and using the lander to study the lunar surface. It involves the launch of a rover and then its rotation on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: Propulsion module, lander module and a rover included in Chandrayaan-3 mission

The Chandrayaan-3 mission comprising an indigenous propulsion module, lander module and a rover aims to develop and demonstrate new technologies required for inter-planetary missions.

Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: If Chandrayaan-3 is successful, India will join the club of countries like America, China

If this mission is successful, India will join the club of countries like America, China and former Soviet Union who have achieved such a feat.

Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: Chandrayaan-3 will be launched on Friday-July 14 at 14.35

lvm 3m4 -Chandrayaan-3 mission: will be launched on Friday-July 14 at 14.35 hrs (2.35 pm). ‘Chandra Mission’ is the follow-up mission of ‘Chandrayaan-2’ of the year 2019. Even in this third lunar mission of India, space scientists aim for ‘soft landing’ of the lander on the lunar surface. In the last moments during the ‘Chandrayaan-2’ mission, the lander ‘Vikram’ was not able to make a ‘soft landing’ due to path deviation.

Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: Countdown begins for launch of lunar mission ‘Chandrayaan-3’

Chandrayaan-3 launch Live Updates: The countdown of 25.30 hours for the launch of the country’s third lunar mission ‘Chandrayaan-3’ started on Thursday. Whose information was given by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).