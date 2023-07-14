Chandrayaan-3 mission launched successfully, Prime Minister said- this is a new chapter in India’s space journey

New Delhi, 14 July (Hindustan Times). The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Friday successfully launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota. Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with Lander, Rover and Population Module.

Congratulating ISRO, President Draupadi Murmu said that India successfully launched Chandrayaan-3, marking another important milestone in space exploration. Hearty congratulations to the ISRO team and all those who worked tirelessly to achieve this feat. It shows the country’s unwavering commitment towards progress in space science and technology. Best wishes for the success of the lunar mission.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that Chandrayaan-3 has written a new chapter in India’s space journey. It soars high lifting the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This significant achievement is a testimony to the tireless dedication of our scientists. They salute his spirit and talent.

Celebrations at ISRO after the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. Union Minister of State for Science & Technology (Independent Charge) Dr. Jitendra Singh, who was present on the occasion, said that it is a proud moment and thanks the ISRO team for this. He has made the country proud. He said that Prime Minister Modi says that sky is not the limit and today we have gone beyond the sky to see the world ahead. Indian space program was dreamed up by Vikram Sarabhai six decades ago. It is the result of his and Indian scientists’ confidence that today we have reached this stage. Today we are playing a big role in the world with self-reliance.

ISRO chief S. Somnath said that Chandrayaan-3 has started its journey towards the Moon. Our beloved LVM3 has already precisely placed the Chandrayaan-3 vehicle around the Earth. Let us wish Chandrayaan-3 all the best for its orbit raising and journey towards the Moon in the days to come. After the orbit raising process, Chandrayaan-3 will be inserted into the Lunar Transfer Trajectory. Covering a distance of more than three lakh km, it will reach the Moon in the coming weeks. After soft landing here, the scientific equipment on the vehicle will study the lunar surface.

It is noteworthy that Chandrayaan-3 is the mission after Chandrayaan-2. The scientific instruments mounted on the lander and rover in Chandrayaan will be able to study various aspects of the Moon, including the lunar environment and thermo-physio properties. Along with this, another experimental instrument included in the Chandrayaan-3 mission will also be able to study various aspects of the Earth.

With the success of Chandrayaan-3, India will become the fourth country to land its spacecraft on the lunar surface. Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan-2 and aims to demonstrate India’s capability in soft landing and roving on the Moon or the lunar surface. The complex mission profile required to insert the spacecraft into the lunar orbit has been executed with great precision. After the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface, the six-wheeled rover will come out and will be able to work on the moon for 14 days. Pictures will be obtained with the help of several cameras on the rover.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission has three primary objectives; to demonstrate a safe landing on the lunar surface, to demonstrate rover rotation on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

Chandrayaan-1, the first in the Chandrayaan series, credited with discovering the presence of water on the Moon’s surface, was a novel discovery for the world and most major space agencies, and even the United States’ NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) was attracted by this discovery and used this input for their further experiments.