Chandrayaan-3 reached near the moon, ISRO established in the fifth orbit of the earth

New Delhi, 25 July (Hindustan Times). Chandrayaan-3 has moved a step further towards the Moon on Tuesday. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Tuesday once again successfully completed the orbit-changing process (Earthbound-firing-2) and sent Chandrayaan-3 to Earth’s fifth and last orbit. ISRO will now send Chandrayaan-3 to the Moon’s orbit between 12-01 midnight on August 1.

On Tuesday, ISRO tweeted that Chandrayaan-3’s fifth Earth orbit (Earth-bound perigee firing) has been successfully executed from Bengaluru. Chandrayaan-3’s orbit was successfully changed between 2 pm to 3 pm on 25 July.

It is noteworthy that on July 14, ISRO successfully launched the third edition of its lunar exploration program from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The objective of the mission is to make a soft landing on the Moon, which will enable rare pictures and information of the Moon to be obtained.