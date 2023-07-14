Chandrayaan-3: Successful launch of Chandrayaan 3 from Sriharikota, PM Modi salutes the tireless efforts of scientists

Chandrayaan 3 Launched: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) launched its third lunar mission- Chandrayaan-3 through LVM3-M4 rocket at 2.35 pm today. At the end of the 25.30-hour countdown that began yesterday, the LVM3-M4 rocket rocketed skywards spectacularly leaving a thick plume of smoke at the scheduled time of 2.35 p.m. from the second launch pad of the Space Launch Center here. For information, let us tell you that the LVM3-M4 rocket is the largest and heaviest in its category, which scientists call Fat Boy. Thousands of spectators who were present to see the launch, jumped with joy as soon as Chandrayaan-3 left. The lunar mission that left today is the follow-up mission of 2019’s Chandrayaan-2. In this third lunar mission of India also, the aim of the space scientists is soft landing of the lander on the surface of the moon.

The successful launch of Chandrayaan 3 is a matter of pride for the country and the world.



The day of 14 July proved to be very important for the whole country and the world. ISRO today sent Chandrayaan 3 from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota to the lunar surface. Today will always be remembered in history. All eyes were fixed on the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3 and as soon as it successfully took off in the sky, congratulatory messages started pouring in from all over the country and the world. Expressing happiness, from the PM of the country to big scientists and leaders started sharing congratulatory messages on their Twitter handles.

PM Modi tweeted congratulations



Congratulating on the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, PM Narendra Modi has said that Chandrayaan-3 has written a new chapter in India’s space journey. It soars high lifting the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This significant achievement is a testimony to the tireless dedication of our scientists. I salute his spirit and talent.

Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India’s space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists’ relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity! https://t.co/gko6fnOUaK

Amit Shah congratulated



Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued a tweet congratulating on the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3. In his tweet, he wrote that India started its historic space journey today with the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. My heartiest congratulations to the scientists of ISRO, whose tireless research has today set India on the path of scripting a remarkable space journey for generations.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweets, "India today embarked on its historic space journey with the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. My heartfelt congratulations to the ISRO scientists whose tireless pursuit has today propelled India on the path of scripting a remarkable space… pic.twitter.com/xWKrCVSjSG

ISRO Chief Somnath congratulated



ISRO Chief Somnath’s statement also came to the fore after the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3. Regarding the successful launching, Somnath said that, LVM3 has accurately installed the Chandrayaan-3 vehicle around the Earth. Not only here, he further said that, let us wish Chandrayaan-3 vehicle all the best for reaching its distant orbit. In the days to come, increasing maneuvers and traveling towards the Moon.

#WATCH , ISRO chief S Somanath says, "Chandrayaan-3 has started its journey towards the moon. Our dear LVM3 has already put Chandrayaan-3 craft into the precise around earth…Let us wish all the best for the Chandrayaan-3 craft to make its farther orbit raising maneuvers and… pic.twitter.com/S6Za80D9zD

Mandaviya congratulated the whole country including ISRO



Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the entire nation including ISRO on the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3. Mandaviya tweeted that, proud moment, congratulations to India! Congratulations to Team ISRO on the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3. This special moment will always be remembered. Every Indian is very proud today.

"Proud moment, congratulations India! Congratulations to Team ISRO on the successful launch of the #Chandrayaan3, These special moments will be remembered forever! Every Indian is immensely proud today," tweets Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya(file pic) pic.twitter.com/45Qk5293qf

President Draupadi Murmu shared the tweet



Expressing happiness over the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3, President Draupadi Murmu also issued a congratulatory message on her official Twitter handle. In his message, he wrote that, India successfully launched Chandrayaan-3, proving another important milestone in space exploration… This shows the country’s unwavering commitment to progress in space science and technology. My best wishes for the success of the lunar mission.

President Droupadi Murmu congratulates ISRO team and everyone behind #Chandrayaan3 mission, "India successfully launches Chandrayaan-3 marking another significant milestone in space exploration…It demonstrates the nation’s unwavering commitment to advancement in space science… pic.twitter.com/dEpxCT4Psl

