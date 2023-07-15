Chandrayaan-3: ‘There is no atmosphere on the moon’, Rambha and Ilsa will help ISRO in better understanding, know in detail

After the launch of Chandrayaan-3, there was a wave of happiness in the whole country. Chandrayaan-3 is carrying six instruments that will help ISRO in understanding the lunar soil and taking pictures of the blue planet from the lunar orbit. India’s third lunar mission aims to make a ‘soft landing’ on the lunar surface, which will pave the way for future inter-planetary missions. The instruments also include ‘Rambha’ and ‘ILSA’, which will carry out a series of ‘pioneer’ experiments during the 14-day mission. They will study the Moon’s atmosphere and excavate the surface to understand its mineralogical composition.

The lander ‘Vikram’ will then take pictures of the rover ‘Pragyan’ when it will drop some instruments to study the seismic activity on the Moon. Using laser beams, it will try to melt ‘regolith’, a piece of the lunar surface, to study the gas emitted during the process.

no atmosphere on the moon

This is the third lunar mission of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) in 15 years, which started its journey towards the moon from Sriharikota at 2.35 pm on Friday. It is expected to reach the lunar orbit on August 5. It will attempt to land on the Moon on the evening of 23 August. ISRO Chairman S Somnath said that we know that there is no atmosphere on the Moon. But this is not completely true because gas comes out of it. They become ionized and remain very close to the surface. It varies with day and night. The instrument ‘Radio Anatomy of Moon Bound Hypersensitive Ionosphere and Atmosphere (Rambha)’ attached to the lander will measure the plasma density near the lunar surface and its variation with time.

The composition of the lunar layer and cover will be studied

ISRO Chairman S Somnath said that the rover will study how this small atmosphere, nuclear atmosphere and charged particles differ. He said it is very interesting. We also want to find out whether the regolith has electrical or thermal characteristics. The ‘Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity’ (ILSA) will measure seismicity around the landing site and study the composition of the lunar crust and mantle. The ISRO chief said that we will drop an instrument and measure the vibrations – what you call ‘moonquake’ behavior or internal processes. The ‘Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope’ (LIBS) will determine the elemental composition of lunar soil and rocks around the landing site, while the ‘Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer’ (APXS) will study the chemical composition and mineralogical composition of the lunar surface.

The timing of the lander landing on the lunar surface is crucial

The instrument, called ‘Spectro-Polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth’ (SHAP), will conduct studies in the near-infrared wavelength range, which can be used to search for life on exo-planets beyond the Solar System. The timing of the landing of the lander on the lunar surface is of great importance as it decides the duration of the study by the instruments. Chandrayaan-3 will land its lander at 70 degree latitude near the Moon’s south pole where it is expected to stay for one lunar day (equivalent to 14 Earth days) before night falls. The night temperature on the Moon drops to minus 232 degree Celsius.

How to extend the life of the spacecraft

ISRO Chairman S Somnath said that there is a sharp drop in temperature and the probability of the system surviving those 15 days of night has to be seen. If it persists for those 15 days and the battery is charged at the dawn of a new day, it could possibly extend the life of the spacecraft. According to the ISRO chief, a plan has been made to conduct a ‘soft landing’ on the lunar surface on August 23 at 5.47 pm. If there is success in ‘soft landing’, then India will become the fourth country in the world to create such a record, joining the club of countries like America, China and former Soviet Union who have achieved such a feat. Chandrayaan-2 was not successful in ‘soft landing’, so Chandrayaan-3 becomes more important for whose success the whole country is waiting and praying.

Happiness increased with the success of Chandrayaan

When the giant rocket with Chandrayaan-3 roared into the sky on Friday afternoon, there were not just awe and applause, but some light-hearted moments as well. The stage of the Mission Control Center of the Satish Dhawan Space Center and the people present around it jumped with joy only after a while. Some memorable and famous achievements of ISRO have been announced from this platform. Soon after Chandrayaan-3’s successful separation from the LMVM3-M4 rocket, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Chairman S. Somnath came on stage and said, ‘Congratulations India…’ Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Department of Space and Atomic Energy, several government representatives, the visiting delegation and several other senior officials were sitting behind the ISRO chairman.