Chandrayaan-3 Updates: How is Chandrayaan-3 now after launching, know what ISRO told

Chandrayaan-3 Updates: After the launch of Chandrayaan-3, many questions are coming in people’s mind. One of these questions is that in what condition is Chandrayaan-3 at present. The answer to this question has been given on social media by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). Yes… ISRO has shared its location on social media. Chandrayaan-3 is now working on an elliptical orbit around the earth in an orbit of more than 41 thousand 762.

ISRO scientists are busy analyzing the data related to its orbit. It was informed by ISRO that the first orbit maneuvering of Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully completed. It means that its first class has been changed. ISRO informed on its Twitter wall that the health of Chandrayaan-3 is normal.

Events of ISRO’s Chandrayaan mission

– Know the chronology of the Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) mission to reach the Moon

On August 15, 2003, the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee announced the Chandrayaan programme.

On October 22, 2008, Chandrayaan-1 took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, which was watched by the whole world.

On 8 November 2008, Chandrayaan-1 entered the Lunar Transfer Trajectory to be established on the trajectory.

On 14 November 2008, Chandrayaan-1 crashed near the Moon’s south pole but it confirmed the presence of water molecules on the lunar surface.

According to ISRO, on 28 August 2009, the end of the Chandrayaan-1 program was announced.

On 22 July 2019, Chandrayaan-2 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota.

On 20 August 2019, the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft entered the Moon’s orbit.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission update:The spacecraft’s health is normal.The first orbit-raising maneuver (Earthbound firing-1) is successfully performed at ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru. Spacecraft is now in 41762 km x 173 km orbit. pic.twitter.com/4gCcRfmYb4

ISRO (@isro) July 15, 2023



On September 2, 2019, the lander ‘Vikram’ was separated while circling the moon in the polar orbit of the moon, but at a height of 2.1 kilometers from the lunar surface, the lander lost contact with the ground station.

On July 14, 2023, Chandrayaan-3 took off from the second launchpad at the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, about which everyone wants to know.

On 23/24 August 2023, ISRO scientists have prepared a plan for a soft landing on the lunar surface on 23-24 August, so that India will join the list of countries that have achieved this feat.

Successful launch of third edition

Let us tell you that on July 14, ISRO successfully launched the third edition of its lunar exploration program from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Chandrayaan-3 will land on the south pole of the Moon, which has not been explored so far. Only three countries, America, China and Russia have so far been successful in landing on the surface of the Moon.

After the launch, Vikram Sarabhai Space Center Director S Unnikrishnan Nair told that the historic ‘Chandrayaan-3’ mission will go through a critical phase of 40 days and finally it will be ‘landing’ on the lunar surface with the help of ‘thrusters’. Will be taken away from the earth. He said the launch vehicle performed very well and the initial conditions required for the spacecraft were provided with great precision.