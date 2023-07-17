Chandrayaan 3: Where did Chandrayaan-3 reach, PM Modi said- Chandrayaan’s success is auspicious sign for the entire humanity

Chandrayaan has left the Earth for the journey to the Moon. This campaign of India is being praised all over the world. In this episode, Prime Minister of Bhutan, Lotay Tshering has also congratulated India on this success. Responding to Prime Minister Lotay Tshering’s tweet, PM Modi has said that the success of Chandrayaan-3 is an auspicious sign for the entire humanity. PM Modi has thanked Prime Minister Lotte Tshering for his best wishes for the third ambitious project of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on the Moon. Significantly, ISRO on Friday successfully launched Chandrayaan-3 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, which aims to achieve the rare feat of soft landing on the lunar surface.

What was the tweet of the Prime Minister of BhutanSignificantly, regarding the success of Chandrayaan, the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Lotay Tshering had tweeted that I am as happy as ISRO and Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. It shows your vision and commitment to understand science beyond the horizon and keep learning new things. Tshering also said that India and humanity should benefit immensely from this mission. At the same time, reacting to his Bhutanese counterpart’s tweet, Modi wrote, Excellency, thank you for your warm words. The success of Chandrayaan is certainly an auspicious sign for the entire humanity.

Thank you, Excellency, for your warm words. Indeed, success of Chandrayaan augurs well for the entire humanity. https://t.co/1ke9Ga1rzY

Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 16, 2023



Where is Chandrayaan-3 at presentChandrayaan-3 is on the way to reach the moon, but where are they now. These questions are arising in the minds of many people. The Indian Space Research Organization has given the answer to this question. ISRO has shared the location of Chandrayaan with the media. ISRO scientists told that Chandrayaan-3 is now moving in an elliptical orbit around the Earth in an orbit of more than 41 thousand 762. ISRO also informed that the first orbit maneuvering of Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully completed. ISRO has said that Chandrayaan is on the right track, all its instruments are working properly. Scientists of the Indian Space Research Organization also told that the first process of moving the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into its orbit has been completed. This spacecraft of ISRO is now in an orbit of 41762 km by 173 km.

Changes in plasma density on the moon will be studiedThis is the third lunar mission of the Indian Space Research Organization in 15 years, which started its journey towards the moon from Sriharikota on Friday at 2.35 pm. It will attempt to land on the Moon on the evening of 23 August. ISRO Chairman S. Somnath has said that even though there is no atmosphere on the moon, many gases are released on the moon. They are ionized and remain very close to the surface. It varies with day and night. The instrument Radio Anatomy of Moon Bound Hypersensitive Ionosphere and Atmosphere attached to the lander will measure the plasma density near the lunar surface and its variation with time.

The composition of the lunar layer and cover will be studiedApart from this, he said that the rover will study how this small atmosphere, nuclear atmosphere and charged particles differ. He said it is very interesting. We also want to find out whether the regolith has electrical or thermal characteristics. The Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity will measure seismicity around the landing site and study the composition of the lunar crust and mantle. The ISRO chief said that we will drop an instrument and measure the vibrations – what you call moonquake behavior or internal processes. The laser-induced breakdown spectroscope will determine the elemental composition of lunar soil and rocks around the landing site, while the alpha particle X-ray spectrometer will study the chemical composition and mineralogical composition of the surface.

Chandrayaan-3 will also help in the search for exoplanetsApart from this, Chandrayaan-3 will also search for exoplanets in space. Nehru Planetarium’s programming manager Prerna Chandra had said in the past that along with ISRO, all Indian citizens were enthusiastic about the mission. There was a feeling of fear because of Chandrayaan-2’s landing not being smooth. But, we see that we have successfully passed all the stages of the rocket and now, we are in space. The mission will help us search for other exoplanets in the outer space that can sustain life. Significantly, for a long time, NASA is also searching for exoplanets.Courtesy of Language Input