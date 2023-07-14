Chandrayaan-3 will have a soft landing on the Moon at 5.47 pm on August 23 – ISRO

New Delhi, 14 July (Hindustan Times). The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Friday successfully launched its third lunar mission – ‘Chandrayaan-3’. It was launched by LVM3-M4 rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota. On Friday, ISRO Chairman S. Somnath said that there is a plan to place Chandrayaan-3 in the Moon’s orbit from August 1. After this, there is a plan to make soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on August 23 at 5.47 pm.

ISRO chief S Somnath told a press conference in Sriharikota that Chandrayaan 3 is a very important step. This time landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface is very important. Until you land, you can’t take samples, you can’t land humans, you can’t build a base on the Moon. Therefore, landing important step for further exploration.

On this occasion, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that India has taken a leading position in space technology. Today Americans also value Indian talent and astronauts. They want to send an Indian astronaut into space. I am very proud that today we all saw history being made. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ISRO team for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 is also a confirmation of the dream seen by ISRO founder Vikram Sarabhai and others who lacked resources but had immense faith in their dreams. It is also a true tribute to Vikram Sarabhai and is happening at a time when we are entering the 75th year of Amrit Kaal. He said that this entire mission is completely indigenous, living up to the mantra of self-reliant India and will be repeated in the coming years as well. With its success, India will emerge as a global player. 600 crore rupees have been spent in this mission.

On the question of failure of Chandrayaan-2 mission, Jitendra Singh said that it would not be appropriate to say that Chandrayaan-2 was unsuccessful because according to statistics, most of the countries could not land in the first attempt. By comparison, we are statistically better off than other countries.