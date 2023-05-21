Change in the Congress metropolitan organization of Bareilly decided, the high command called for the report of the body elections

Bareilly. The All India National Congress (Congress) is trying to hoist the flag of victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, there is an allegation of insider attack on the metropolitan organization of Bareilly in the civic elections. Due to which it is certain to fall on the metropolitan president of Congress and many other office bearers. Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee State President Brijlal Khabri had called for the report of the body elections. This report has reached the high command. In this, questions have been raised on the role of the metropolitan president as well as the organization. On Monday, the state president has called office bearers of several districts including Bareilly to Lucknow. Many big decisions are expected in this.

High command called for the report of civic elections

Out of 80 wards of Bareilly Municipal Corporation, only in 38 wards, the metropolitan organization had fielded councilor candidates. However, there was not a single councilor candidate in 42 wards. However, out of 38 councilor candidates of Congress, 3 councilors won. Along with this, 3 candidates lost the elections very closely. The mayor candidate of Congress was able to get more than 25 thousand votes, which is more than the previous body elections in 2017. While the organization did not do any hard work with the candidates. Along with this, having a candidate in 80 wards would have increased the votes of the party along with the mayoral candidate. But, the organization did not search for the candidates at all. Congress mayoral candidate Dr. KB Tripathi accused the organization of not cooperating. Along with this, by complaining to the high command, many allegations have been made. The party has taken this very seriously. On Monday in Lucknow, many office bearers of the organization are bound to be punished.

Congress will start preparing for the Lok Sabha elections

After the municipal elections, the Congress has started preparing for the Lok Sabha elections. The search for candidates for the Lok Sabha elections has been started. Along with this, the process of giving responsibility to the office bearers of the organization has started. There is a preparation to give responsibility to the big leaders of other states regarding the Lok Sabha elections in UP.

Ethnic balance will be taken care of in the organization

There will be a major reshuffle in the Congress organization soon. Ethnic balance will be taken care of in this. On Monday, there will be a brainstorm regarding the organization. Along with this, some people can join the state committee.

Report- Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly