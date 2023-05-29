Changed design of Patna’s Karbigahia flyover, ramp will be built to get off the bridge and go to the new bypass

A ramp will be made for getting down from the Karbigahia flyover being built in Patna and for coming and going from the Mithapur flyover towards the new bypass. Due to the construction of the ramp, the people coming from the service road from under the flyover will be comfortable. The cost has also increased due to the change in the design regarding the construction of the Karbigahia flyover.

Work will speed up after the amount is approved

According to experts, earlier about 121 crore rupees were to be spent in the construction of this flyover. But now due to the construction of ramp to connect the flyover, its cost has increased to about Rs 261 crore. A proposal has been sent by the Bridge Construction Corporation to the Road Construction Department regarding the increased amount. After the approval of the amount from the department, the work will speed up.

Ramp will be made to get off Karbigahia flyover

The source said that there is a plan to connect Karbigahia flyover with Mithapur flyover, so that people coming from Kankarbagh will go straight towards Secretariat, Income Tax Golambar from the flyover itself. Ramp is also to be constructed for the convenience of the people coming and going towards the New Bypass. This ramp will land near Krishi Bhawan.

JP Ganga Path Patna: Launcher removal work started near Gai Ghat, know when the vehicles will start running

Ramps will be built for both sides of the bridge

A ramp will be made for movement on both sides of the bridge going from Mithapur Golambar to Karbigahia. Coming down from the Karbigahia flyover, a ramp will be found near Mithapur Golambar. According to the experts, after getting down from Karbigahia bridge near Mithapur Krishi Bhavan, people will go towards New Bypass and from there they will climb Karbigahia flyover via Golambar.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMPp-55EpNA)