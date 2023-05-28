Changed mood of weather in Bihar, temperature will increase with heat, know what the Meteorological Department says

After the rains in Bihar for a few days, the weather is going to change its color once again. There is a possibility of an increase of two to four degree Celsius in the maximum temperature in the state this week. IMD has said that the weather in Bihar will be generally clear in the next five days. As an exception, there is a possibility of scattered rain at one or two places. IMD has issued a forecast to this effect on Sunday.

The period of pre-monsoon rains will end

According to IMD, the period of pre-monsoon rains in Bihar is expected to stop this week. So far, about 74.7 mm of rain has been received in the pre-monsoon. This is four percent less rainfall than normal. Except Aurangabad, the mercury has been recorded between 32 and 39 degree Celsius in all the districts on Sunday. The highest temperature in Aurangabad remained above 40 degree Celsius. This was the highest temperature in the state.

Very little chance of heat stroke

The highest temperature in Purnia and surrounding districts was one or two degrees above normal. In the rest of the area, the temperature remained below normal. At present, continuous increase in mercury will be recorded in Bihar for the next few days. However, the possibility of heat wave this week is very less.

Effect of Western Disturbance over

Meteorologist Dr. SN Pandey told that the effect of western disturbance is over now. Because of this, there is a possibility of clear weather and strong sunlight during the day. There are chances of rise in temperature as well. The temperature will go up to 40 to 43 degrees for the next two to three days. While the night temperature will also remain between 27 to 28.

Monsoon rains will be less than normal

On the other hand, regarding the monsoon, the Meteorological Center says that by June 4, there is a possibility of monsoon reaching Kerala and Bihar by June 13-14. According to the Meteorological Department, this year also the rainfall in Bihar is likely to be less than normal in the month of June. The average rainfall in Bihar in June is 167.7 mm. But according to the forecast, the normal rainfall in Bihar during monsoon is 1017.2 mm, but this time there is a possibility of less rainfall in total monsoon.