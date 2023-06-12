Changes in operation of five trains including Muzaffarpur-Porbandar Express due to cyclone Biparjoy, see list

Cyclone Biparjoy Chakraborty has now taken a dangerous form and it is likely to make landfall in Kutch district of Gujarat on Thursday. The storm is expected to hit the Jakhau port. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning in this regard. In view of this, partial completion and commencement of some trains which are about to end and open the journey on Western Railway has been cancelled.

Partial commencement of Okha-Guwahati Express from Ahmedabad

In this regard, Poomre’s CPRO Virendra Kumar told through a press release that the train no. 15636 Guwahati – Okha Express will be partially terminated at Ahmedabad. Whereas on June 16, train no. 15635 Okha- Guwahati Express will be partially originated from Ahmedabad.

Change in operation of Muzaffarpur-Porbandar Express

The CPRO told that on June 11 and June 12, the train no. 19270 Muzaffarpur-Porbandar Express will be partially terminated at Viramgam Junction, while Muzaffarpur-Porbandar Express leaving Muzaffarpur on Tuesday will be partially terminated at Rajkot. On the other hand, the operation of 19269 Porbandar-Muzaffarpur Express, which will open from Porbandar to Muzaffarpur on June 15, will remain cancelled.

Changes in the operation of these trains

