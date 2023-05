Changes in the route of 17 trains passing through East Central Railway, two trains canceled, see list

Indian Railways: In view of the convenience of the passengers, non-interlocking work is being done at Bhairoganj and Kharpokhara stations of Samastipur division of East Central Railway. Therefore, the route of many trains has been changed, while many trains have been rescheduled.

canceled trains

12537 Muzaffarpur-Prayagraj Rambagh Express will not run on 29th May.

12538 Prayagraj Rambagh-Muzaffarpur Express will not run on 29 May.

partial closure

From May 27 to May 30, the 05040 Gorakhpur-Narkatiaganj passenger special leaving Gorakhpur will go up to Bagaha only.

From May 24 to May 31, the 05096 Gorakhpur-Narkatiaganj passenger special leaving Gorakhpur will go up to Bagaha only.

From May 27 to May 30, 05450 Nakaha Jungle-Narkatiaganj passenger special train leaving Nakaha Jungle will run till Bagaha.

05498 Gorakhpur-Narkatiaganj Passenger Special train starting from Gorakhpur from May 27 to May 30 will run till Bagaha.

The 14010 Anand Vihar Terminus-Bapudham Motihari Champaran Satyagraha Express leaving Anand Vihar Terminus on May 29 will run only up to Bagaha.

partial start

05039 Narkatiaganj-Gorakhpur passenger special leaving Narkatiaganj from May 27 to May 30 will leave Bagaha for Gorakhpur instead of Narkatiaganj

05095 Narkatiaganj-Gorakhpur passenger special leaving Narkatiaganj from May 24 to May 31 will leave Bagaha for Gorakhpur instead of Narkatiaganj.

05449 Narkatiaganj-Gorakhpur passenger special leaving Narkatiaganj from May 27 to May 30 will leave Bagaha for Gorakhpur instead of Narkatiaganj.

05497 Narkatiaganj-Gorakhpur passenger special leaving Narkatiaganj from May 27 to May 30 will leave Bagaha for Gorakhpur instead of Narkatiaganj.

14009 Bapudham Motihari-Anand Vihar Terminus Champaran Satyagraha Express leaving Bapudham Motihari on 30th May will leave Bagaha for Anand Vihar Terminus instead of Bapudham Motihari.

List of trains whose routes have been changed

The 09451 Gandhidham-Bhagalpur Express commencing on May 26 will run via the diverted route Gorakhpur-Chhapra-Muzaffarpur.

The 09452 Bhagalpur-Gandhidham Express leaving Bhagalpur on May 29 will run via the diverted route Muzaffarpur-Chhapra-Gorakhpur.

12557 Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Terminus Saptkranti Express leaving Muzaffarpur from May 28 to May 30 will run via diverted route Muzaffarpur-Chhapra-Gorakhpur

12558 Anand Vihar Terminus-Muzaffarpur Saptkranti Express leaving Anand Vihar Terminus from May 28 to May 30 will run via diverted route Gorakhpur-Chhapra-Muzaffarpur.

The 15001 Muzaffarpur-Dehradun Express leaving Muzaffarpur on May 29 will run via diverted route Muzaffarpur-Chhapra-Gorakhpur.

The 15002 Dehradun-Muzaffarpur Express leaving Dehradun on May 27 will run via the diverted route Gorakhpur-Chhapra-Muzaffarpur.

The 15211 Darbhanga-Amritsar Express leaving Darbhanga from May 28 to May 30 will run via the diverted route Muzaffarpur-Chhapra-Gorakhpur.

The 15212 Amritsar-Darbhanga Express leaving Amritsar from May 27 to May 29 will run via the diverted route Gorakhpur-Chhapra-Muzaffarpur.

The 15705 Katihar-Delhi Champaran Humsafar Express leaving Katihar on 29 May will run via diverted route Muzaffarpur-Chhapra-Gorakhpur.

15706 Delhi-Katihar Champaran Humsafar Express leaving Delhi on 30th May will run via diverted route Gorakhpur-Chhapra-Muzaffarpur.

19037 Bandra Terminus – Barauni Avadh Express leaving Bandra Terminus on 28.05.2023 will run via diverted route Gorakhpur-Chhapra-Muzaffarpur.

19038 Barauni-Bandra Terminus Avadh Express leaving Barauni on 30th May will run via diverted route Muzaffarpur-Chhapra-Gorakhpur.

19269 Porbandar-Muzaffarpur Express leaving Porbandar on 26th May will run via diverted route Gorakhpur-Chhapra-Muzaffarpur.

19270 Muzaffarpur-Porbandar Express leaving Muzaffarpur on 28 and 29 May will run via diverted route Muzaffarpur-Chhapra-Gorakhpur.

The 09421 Ahmedabad-Darbhanga Express leaving Ahmedabad on May 29 will run via the diverted route Gorakhpur-Chhapra-Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga.

The 15274 Anand Vihar Terminus-Raxaul Express leaving Anand Vihar Terminus on May 29 will run via diverted route Gorakhpur-Chhapra-Muzaffarpur-Sagauli-Raxaul.

The 15273 Raxaul-Anand Vihar Terminus Express leaving Raxaul on 30 May will run via the diverted route Raxaul-Sagauli-Muzaffarpur-Chhapra-Gorakhpur.

rescheduled train

15273 Raxaul-Anand Vihar Terminus Express will be rescheduled for 60 minutes on 25, 26, 28 & 29 May and 120 minutes on 24 & 27 May.

14009 Bapudham Motihari – Anand Vihar Terminus Express commencing on May 28 will be rescheduled for 60 minutes.

List of controlled or slow running trains

14010 Anand Vihar Terminus – Bapudham Motihari Express commencing on 27th May will be run at a slow speed of 60 minutes between Siswa Bazar and Bagaha on 27.05.2023.

The 15274 Anand Vihar Terminus – Raxaul Express leaving Anand Vihar Terminus on 26, 27 and 28 May will run at a slow speed of 60 minutes between Kaptanganj and Bagaha.

15655 Kamakhya-SHD Katra Express leaving Kamakhya on 28 May will be run at 2 hour slow speed between Raxaul and Harinagar

19038 Barauni – Bandra Terminus Avadh Express leaving Barauni from May 27 to May 29 will run at a slow speed of 60 minutes between Bettiah and Harinagar.

