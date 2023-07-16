chanting on the road against the domicile policy said pappu yadav will jam the rail chakka on 23rd asj | Video: Chanting on the road against the domicile policy, said Pappu Yadav

Patna. Jaap did road jam, arson and ruckus in Patna on Sunday for the implementation of domicile policy in teacher appointment. Janadhikar Party supremo Pappu Yadav and his supporters created ruckus by jamming Zero Mile and (Patna Gaya Mod) of Patna City on many important issues including implementation of domicile policy in teacher appointment. Also demanded the government to implement the domicile policy in the appointment of teachers and to give the rights of unemployed youth. At the same time, due to the jam, there was a long queue of small and big vehicles on NH-30. Traffic was completely affected due to the jam. Pappu Yadav said that the government is playing with the future of teachers by putting screws in the recruitment process. On the other hand, on demanding the rights of the teachers, it is working to adopt the policy of repression by lathicharge. The opposition to the policies of the Bihar government and the central government will continue. If the government does not talk about the rights of the youth of Bihar, there will be a rail chakka jam on the coming 23rd and there will be a protest at the governor’s house.