Chaotic elements in Aligarh put soot on the idols of five temples of Hanuman ji, case filed

Aligarh, Mischievous elements have painted the idol of Hanuman ji with black paint in Aligarh, UP. The incident sparked outrage in the local community. Workers of Bajrang Dal and Indian Hindu Army also reached on this occasion. Police was informed about the incident. On the other hand, the police reached the spot and got the statue of Hanuman ji corrected. The incident is of Karanpur area of ​​Thana Tappal. People told that black paint was given on five temples of Hanuman ji built in the area. The people of Karanpur area began to wonder when the vermilion idol of Hanuman ji was tampered with.

Police engaged in investigation after registering a case

Black colored paint was given on the statue of Sankatmochan Hanuman ji. On the other hand, when the local people came to know about this, they got angry. The local people said that they will not tolerate insult to their deities. Local resident Vaibhav Sharma told that there are five temples of Hanuman ji in Karanpur area. In all the five temples, the mischievous elements colored it with black paint. Due to which anger spread among the local people. Vaibhav told that when he went to the temple for darshan, the idols were painted black by some mischievous elements. Due to which religious sentiments have been hurt. At the same time, its information was given to the Tappal police station.

Police soon got Hanuman ji’s statue painted vermilion

Police station Tappal reached the spot and got information about the incident. At the same time, the local people have appealed for legal action against the mischievous element and have given a complaint in the police station. Seeing the displeasure of the people, the police soon got the idol of Hanuman ji painted vermilion. Regarding this incident, Khair Circle Officer Rajeev Dwivedi told that a case has been registered against the unknown on the complaint of the villagers. At the same time, the idol has been corrected by applying vermilion color again.

