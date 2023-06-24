Char Dham Yatra 2023: Pilgrims bridge rivers with sarees, 7 quintals of cloth removed from Bhagirathi-Yamuna

Char Dham Yatra 2023: Questions are being raised on the manner in which the pilgrims who went on the Char Dham Yatra strewn filth this time. According to the information coming out, the pilgrims have left a large amount of clothes in the rivers this time. When the cleanliness team saw this type of situation, a special campaign was launched. During this, seven quintals of sarees were taken out from Bhagirathi river.

7 quintals of cloth removed from rivers in last two months

According to the TOI report, the situation was unpleasant for the officials involved in the maintenance work of Yamunotri and Gangotri shrines. Actually, the pilgrims coming on the pilgrimage of Char Dham are leaving their clothes after bathing in Bhagirathi originating from Gangotri and Yamuna river originating from Yamunotri. It seems to be a crisis situation for the cleanliness of both the rivers. It was told that in the last two months, 7 quintals of cloth have been taken out from Bhagirathi and Yamuna rivers. Most of them were sarees.

The warning is not affecting the pilgrims

Temple officials say that warnings written on signboards and announcements through loudspeakers are also not affecting the pilgrims. A provision has been made for a fine of Rs 1,000 on pilgrims found throwing clothes. However, this has not made any difference to them. The officials engaged in the cleaning system say that the problem is serious. According to a TOI report, Suresh Semwal, secretary of Gangotri Dham, said, “We have collected four quintals of cloth from the Bhagirathi river. At the same time, an official of the Yamunotri Temple Committee said that the situation is no different in this temple as well. In Yamunotri Dham also, the process of throwing clothes after bath is going on. Till now we have collected three quintals of clothes.

