Chardham: So far more than 30 lakh 27 thousand passengers have reached Dham, more than 47 lakh registration

Dehradun, 22 June (His). Locals are jubilant as record number of pilgrims turn up on Chardham Yatra. So far more than 30 lakh 27 thousand devotees have visited the Char Dham. Of these, more than 10 lakh 29 thousand pilgrims have reached Kedarnath alone. So far more than 47 lakh people have registered to visit Char Dham.

As soon as the Chardham Yatra started this year, huge enthusiasm was seen among the devotees. The arrival of devotees in record numbers is proving useful in terms of employment and self-employment. According to the Chardham Yatra Bulletin, 10 lakh 29 thousand 884 people have visited Kedarnath and 8 lakh 98 thousand 221 pilgrims in Badrinath, 5 lakh 41 thousand 287 in Gangotri, 4 lakh 69 thousand 378 in Yamunotri Dham till 21st June night. Apart from this, 88 thousand 455 pilgrims have also come to Hemkund Sahib. Right now the Chardham Yatra will continue till November. In such a situation, there is a possibility of creating a new record for the arrival of devotees this year. According to the information, maximum 35 lakh 99 thousand 938 devotees have registered through web portal, 8 lakh 96 thousand 103 through mobile app and 2 lakh 94 thousand 220 through WhatsApp. Thus far a total of 47 lakh 90 thousand 661 people have registered for Chardham Yatra.

Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar said that Uttarakhand Police personnel are fully prepared for smooth darshan and safe journey of the devotees coming on Chardham Yatra. It is a good thing for the state to have darshan of more than 30 lakh devotees so far.