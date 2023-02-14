Charles III’s wife to be crowned Queen Mary

Queen consort Camilla, wife of King Charles III of Great Britain, will be crowned Queen Mary, the grandmother of Elizabeth II. This was reported on February 14 in Buckingham Palace.

“Queen Mary’s crown will be used at the coronation of the Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey,” the castle’s press office said.

It is noted that this is the first time in several centuries when a new crown will not be created for the coronation ceremony, such a decision was made “in the interests of environmental sustainability and efficiency.” Queen Mary’s crown has already been removed from display in the Tower of London. As Buckingham Palace explained, this was done “to modify” the crown.

The crown, made in 1911 on the occasion of the coronation of King George V and his wife Mary of Teck, will be set with Cullinan III, Cullinan IV and Cullinan V diamonds from the personal collection of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who often wore them as a brooch , reports the palace.

It is known that the last time the practice of using an already created crown for a coronation was at the coronation of George II’s wife Queen Caroline in the 18th century.

It is reported that for the coronation of Charles III it is planned to use the crown of St. Edward, which was returned to the Tower after a number of modifications.

Charles III became the new monarch of Great Britain after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8 at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. His coronation ceremony will take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

