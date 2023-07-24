ChatGPT App came on Google Play Store, pre-register like this

chatgpt app for android

ChatGPT App on Google Play Store: Artificial Intelligence (AI) i.e. artificial intelligence startup OpenAI will launch ChatGPT App for Android users this week. Sam Altman’s company launched its first mobile app for iPhone and iPad users in May and now ChatGPT’s Android app is coming.

Open AI recently announced that it will launch its popular AI chatbot called ChatGPT for Android users next week. ChatGPT is launching for an Android app a few months after bringing the chatbot to the free iOS app for iPhones. You can pre-register on the Google Play Store for ChatGPT on Android.

After introducing the ChatGPT app for iPhone and iPad users, OpenAI has announced the launch of this chatbot’s app for Android users. You can pre-register to download this app for free on Google Play Store. The pre-register button of this application has gone live on the Google Play Store.

Talking about the features of ChatGPT’s Android app, users will get the same features as the web version. Users will be able to see chat history in the application and disable it. Along with this, users will get the facility to review everything from mathematical calculations to computer codes on this platform.

To pre-register for the ChatGPT Android App, the first thing you need to do is open the Google Play Store on your Android device. Here you have to search by typing chatgpt in English in the search bar. Now tap on ‘Install’. Now you will see a dialogue box. It will be told that the app will be automatically installed on your device when available.

ChatGPT’s app is currently not available on Google Play Store, but soon when it will be available on the app, pre-registering will automatically download and install the app on your Android device. You also have the option to turn off the automatic install toggle if you want to install the app manually when the app is available.