ChatGPT CEO Sam Altman met PM Modi and said this on AI Regulation

ChatGPT CEO Sam Altman on AI Regulation : Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the company that built ChatGPT, a platform based on artificial intelligence (AI), met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Altman said after the meeting that in his meeting with Prime Minister Modi, they discussed the rapid adoption of AI solutions in India. During this, points related to the regulation of AI were also discussed with the Prime Minister.

Participating in an event at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Altman said self-regulation is important in the industry but the world should not be left entirely in the hands of companies that have AI prowess. During an informal discussion on self-regulation, Altman said that OpenAI regulates itself and that it took about eight months to ensure ChatGPT was fully secure.

