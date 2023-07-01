Chatra: Getting the elderly to do sit-ups cost the forest workers dearly, CM Hemant Soren instructed to take action

Chatra, Mo. Showdown: It cost the forest personnel dearly to make an elderly man carrying dry wood and gheran from the Nandai forest of Pratappur forest area of ​​the district do sit-ups. Taking this matter seriously, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has asked through a tweet to inform the Deputy Commissioner after investigating the matter and taking strict action. At the same time, former Chief Minister Raghuvar Das also tweeted on this matter and said that the mafia is cleaning the entire forest, then where is the government sleeping. To what extent it is justified to do this type of oppression on the poor tribals who are carrying dry twigs for their own use. Also he said that it is shameful.

The warning was given by holding sit-ups

It may be known that on June 28, forest workers caught an old man carrying dry firewood and gheran from Nandai forest of Pratappur block. After which they were made to do sit-ups. Also warned not to cut wood from the forest in future. Forest guards Vivek Kumar and Krishna Kumar Das were involved in this work. After this, the video and photo became viral in the social media when the old man was made to do sit-ups publicly. People called it an inhuman act of the forest department. Keeping the rules in mind, the forest workers punished the old man and conducted a sit-in meeting.

DFO ordered Ranger to investigate

DFO of Northern Forest Division, Rahul Meena has ordered an inquiry into the matter of forest personnel conducting a sit-down meeting for the elderly. The responsibility of the investigation has been entrusted to Forest Officer Surya Bhushan Kumar. Action will be taken against the guilty forest workers as soon as the investigation report is received. The DFO said that inhuman non-constitutional treatment has been done to the elderly. Forest workers who take law into their hands will not be spared.