Chatra police arrested four youths with brown sugar, sent to jail

Chatra, Mohd. showdown : Chatra Sadar Police has arrested four youths from Naua Toli of the city along with one gram of brown sugar. In which resident of Ansar Nagar Mohd. Sajid, Mohd. Chhotu, resident of Wadi-e-Irfa, Mohd. Rizwan and Mohd. Alam is included. Apart from brown sugar, two pieces of aluminum foil kept in a matchbox were seized from the youth. This information was given by SDPO Avinash Kumar in a press conference on Friday in Sadar police station premises.

The SDPO said that secret information was received that some people are sitting near an asbestos shop of Nauva Toli and buying and selling brown sugar. In the light of the information, a raiding team was formed. Taking quick action, the team raided after reaching Nauva Toli. During this, four youths were arrested along with brown sugar.

In this regard, a case of NDPS Act was registered under Sadar police station case number 148/23 and all four were sent to jail. SDPO further told that people involved in drug trafficking and this work will not be spared under any circumstances. Apart from the SDPO, the raiding team included Manohar Karmali, in-charge of Sadar police station, Police Under Inspector Deepak Rajak, ASI Mahendra Thakur, Gaukaran Kumar and many jawans of the district force.

