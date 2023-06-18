Chatra: Police arrested three women smugglers with five kg of opium, sent to jail

Chatra, Mohd. showdown : Hunterganj police of Chatra district seized five kg 36 grams opium Along with three women smugglers have been arrested. The arrested women include Devanti Devi (husband Durga Munda), Damiya Kumari (father Dhaneshwar Oraon) and Pooja Devi (husband Yugal Kishore Sav), resident of Tapej village of Sadar police station area. Apart from opium, three mobiles have been seized from the women. This information was given by SDPO Avinash Kumar in a press conference in his office room located at the subdivision office. He told that Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan had received a secret information that two women from Chatra were going towards Gaya by Jayamangala bus carrying opium with them.

In the light of the information, a raiding team was formed. Taking quick action, the team stopped and searched the said bus in front of Hunterganj police station gate. During this, Devanti Devi and Damiya Kumari were caught with opium. The women told in front of the police during interrogation that opium was given to us by the couple Kishore Sav and his wife Pooja Devi to take them to Gaya. Pooja Devi was arrested at the instance of the arrested women.

In this regard, a case of NDPS Act was registered under Hunterganj police station case number 115/23 and all were sent to jail. The SDPO further informed that a raid campaign is being conducted to arrest the people involved in this work. Very soon all will be arrested. Hunterganj CO Mithilesh Kumar, station in-charge Sanoj Kumar Chaudhary, police under-inspector Sushil Tudu, Krishna Kumar and many district force personnel were included in the raiding team.

Drug smuggling is being done by passenger buses

These days drugs are being smuggled through passenger buses in the district. Liquor, opium and other drugs are being smuggled through buses. Smugglers transport these drugs by posing as passengers in buses. Drugs are carried by putting them in bags and bags. On June 13, Vashisht Nagar police arrested two smugglers with one kg of opium from Jayamangala bus going from Chatra to Gaya. Even before this, many times he has been caught smuggling drugs from buses.

Smugglers are now using women in drug trafficking. In the greed of money, women are smuggling drugs. Being used as courier women. In this way, along with men, women are also smuggling drugs.