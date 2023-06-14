‘Chattaan’, a poignant battle between government system and duty

The attitude of watching films has completely changed in the new generation of educated audience. Now they don’t want stars but only content-based films, this is the sure reason that films like ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ (Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan), Shamshera (Ranveer Kapoor), Prithvi Raj (Akshay Kumar) and top starrer ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ (Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan), Prithvi Raj (Akshay Kumar) pr. Till the audience openly rejected the film. The economic credibility of the industry went awry and once again the values ​​of the star system fell and the demand for films with content took hold in Bollywood and the audience.

Due to frequent flops of big banners and starrer films, new technology and increasing burden of expensive cameras and drones changed the thinking of filmmakers and they started making films with middle starcast and good content, as a result of which ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ Kashmir Files’ got unexpected success at the box office.

With this agitating step, the campaign to make limited budget and medium starcast films started. After learning the craft of directing from veteran and talented filmmakers like Ranjan Singh, Lekh Tandon and Prakash Mehra, Sudeep D. Mukherjee has brought out small upheavals in the personal life of a police officer who is dying for the truth in the conflict between the police and the administration. The episodic narrative and tight script and sharp dialogues have made a film to be remembered for a lifetime – “Chattaan”

In which Jeet Upendra and Rajnika Ganguly are in lead roles, besides Tej Sapru, Brij Gopal and Shiva are in important roles.

What is your goal in Bollywood as a filmmaker when asked Sudip D. Mukherjee?

In this context, he says – “I am completely nationalist, I have completely different thinking, so I do not follow anyone and will not want to, and will be committed to making clean and refined but entertaining films in the interest of the society”.

N. N. Ganguly and Bela Ganguly Present Sarvamangala International and K.B. Chhattan is produced by Rajnika Ganguly under the banner of Seven Star Creative International in association with Enterprises. Story, Screenplay, Dialogues, Choreography, Music, Editing and Direction by Sudeep D. Mukherjee

Cinematography is by Rajesh Kanojia Mardhar Heera Yadav and background music is by Kamal Singh Bhunawat.