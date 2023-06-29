Chaturmas 2023: Chaturmas is starting from today, know why auspicious works will be banned

Chaturmas 2023: Chaturmas is starting today i.e. on 29 June 2023. This year Chaturmas will be of 5 months. In such a situation, one will have to wait a long time for auspicious work. It is believed that during Chaturmas, Lord Vishnu, the controller of the universe, goes into Yoga Nidra in Patal Lok. During this, he hands over his work to Lord Shiva. Chaturmas begins on Devshayani Ekadashi and ends on Devuthani Ekadashi. Know why auspicious work is done in Chaturmas

These works will be banned

In Chaturmas, any kind of auspicious work, such as matrimonial work, house warming, Bhoomi Pujan, Mundan, Tilakotsav etc. are not done. Apart from this, jaggery, oil, honey, radish, parwal, bengal, greens etc. should not be taken during Chaturmas.

Why is Chaturmas of 5 months this time?

Chaturmas is normally of 4 months every year, but this year it will be of 5 months. According to the Panchang, this year there is more month in the month of Sawan, so Sawan will be of 3 months and this time there will be a total of 8 Sawan Mondays. In this way one month of Chaturmas will also increase to 5 months. That’s why this time Lord Vishnu will remain in Yoga Nidra for 5 months.

Importance of Chaturmas

1. Worship Lord Shiva and his family in Chaturmas.2. The most favorite month of Lord Bholenath, Sawan i.e. Shravan comes in Chaturmas itself.3. Chaturmas is called the night of the gods. In these four months, all the gods including Sri Hari are in yoga sleep.4. Tamasic tendencies and powers are increased in Chaturmas, hence restrained behavior and follow celibacy.5. When Lord Vishnu is in Yog Nidra, auspicious works like marriage, shaving, house warming etc. do not happen.6. You can worship Lord Vishnu in Chaturmas, there is no restriction on that.