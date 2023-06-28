Chaturmas 2023: Chaturmas starting from June 29, know what to do and not to do during this

Chaturmas 2023: Chaturmas means a period of four months, which is considered the most religious period. According to the Hindu calendar, in the year 2023, due to Adhikamas, Chaturmas will last for five months. Chaturmas is going to start from Devshayani Ekadashi i.e. 29 June 2023 and will end on Devuthani Ekadashi i.e. 23 November 2023.

Chaturmas 2023 Date: How long will Chaturmas last?

Chaturmas begins – Devshayani Ekadashi – 29 June 2023

Chaturmas ends – Dev Uthani Ekadashi – November 23, 2023

Chaturmas 2023: Importance of Chaturmas

According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Vishnu goes to sleep during the period of Chaturmas and hence no auspicious work (marriage, engagement, mundan etc.) is performed during this period of Chaturmas. People need to understand the importance of Chaturmas and stop all the auspicious events they have planned.

What is Chaturmas?

Chaturmas are the four months i.e. Sawan, Bhadrapada, Ashwin and Kartik which have great religious importance among Hindus as these are the months in which all the major festivals are celebrated. Chaturmas is a period of the year reserved for all for penance, penance, fasting, bathing in holy rivers and religious rituals. Chaturmas begins on Dev Shayani Ekadashi and ends on Dev Uthani Ekadashi. According to Hindu beliefs, these are the four months when Lord Vishnu is believed to be resting or sleeping.

During these four months devotees should spend their time reading religious texts like Ramayana, Bhagavad Gita and Bhagavad Purana. Chaturmas is considered auspicious for the devotees of Lord Shiva as they also wait for the month of Sawan to worship Lord Shiva as the month of Shravan is dedicated to Lord Shiva and the devotees keep a fast on Shravan Monday.

Do’s and Don’ts during Chaturmas

1. Avoid eating Tamasic foods during Chaturmas as it is prohibited.

Give priority to sattvic food as it gives positivity. Sleep on the ground during Chaturmas. Do not do any auspicious work during Chaturmas like marriage, engagement, mundan, house warming, Janeu etc. Many people eat once a day. Worshiping Lord Vishnu during Chaturmas is fruitful. Devotees should worship Goddess Tulsi and light a lamp daily near the plant. Reading holy scriptures during this period is fruitful and Lord Vishnu blesses the devotees who worship with pure devotion and dedication. Devotees should indulge in religious and spiritual activities during this period. Traveling to holy places is considered highly auspicious in this month. One should stay away from bad habits like alcohol, cigarette and gambling.

12. During this people should follow celibacy.