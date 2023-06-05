Chaturmas 2023: Chaturmas will start from this day, auspicious work will not be done for five months

Patna. There are only seven days left for marriages in June. Due to Devshayani Ekadashi in the last week of June, there will be a ban on auspicious works like marriages etc. for five months. Chaturmas will also start from Devshayani Ekadashi itself. According to Jyotishacharya Shambhu Prasad, there are seven auspicious times for marriage. The auspicious time for buying property and buying vehicle is 13th and 17th June. After this it is on 11th July and 8th, 20th and 28th August and 17th, 20th and 29th September. After this it is on 18, 23 and 27 October. The auspicious time for Mundan Sanskar is 8th, 14th, 21st and 28th June and Yagyopaveet (Upnayan Sanskar) is on 5th, 8th, 14th, 21st, 22nd and 28th June.

Chaturmas starts from Devshayani Ekadashi

Prasad told that Chaturmas starts from Devshayani Ekadashi. This year Devshayani Ekadashi is on 29th June. From this day Lord Vishnu will go into Yoga Nidra till Devotthani Ekadashi. Then they will come out of Yoga Nidra on Devuthani Ekadashi. Then Chaturmas will end. Devuthani Ekadashi is on 23 November. In this way Chaturmas will start from 30th June and will end on 23rd November.

Mercury will enter Taurus from Aries on June 7

Three major planets of the celestial sphere will transit in different zodiac signs in the month of June. New Year – 2080’s king and business planet Mercury will enter odd zodiac from Aries on June 7 at 7.41 pm. On June 15, at 6.30 pm, it will enter Gemini from Taurus. On the other hand, on June 17, at 10.55 pm, Saturn will be retrograde in Aquarius. On June 24, at 12:36 noon, Taurus will enter Gemini. Jyotishacharya Shambhu Prasad told that due to the change in the zodiac signs of these planets, people of different zodiac signs will get many results in the coming days. There will be ups and downs in the season due to retrograde of Shani Dev. There will be a period of boom with reduction in metallic substances.

what amount will be affected

Sheep- Special benefits in economic projects, but keep control over your speech.

Taurus- Along with high morale, there is profit from business, but suffering from travel is possible.

Gemini- Initially, trouble in industry, loss from nearby.

Cancer- You will also get the happiness of money-profit, land, vehicle etc. in business.

Lion- Cooperation from higher officials, but there will be more expenditure than profit.

Virgo- Luck and money-gain, but parents suffer.

Libra- Travel is possible. Interest in religious works, arrival of money-grains.

Scorpio- Attainment of conjugal happiness, interest in religious work, attainment of new position.

Sagittarius The position of profit on being careful of the secret enemy, follow the orders of the father.

Capricorn – The work will be completed by the cleverness of the intellect.

Aquarius- Dissatisfaction of the mind due to excess of work, estrangement with relatives is possible.

Pisces Excessive expenditure of money in religious works, cooperation of family members.