Chaturmas 2023: Chaturmas will start from this day, know why Chaumasa is of five months

Chaturmas 2023: The fourth month of the Hindu month is the month of Ashadha. Chatumas starts from Shukla Ekadashi of this month. From the day of Ashadhi Ekadashi, the deities go to sleep for four months. According to the English calendar, this time Chaturmas will start on 29 June 2023. From the day of Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of Ashadh month i.e. Devshayani Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu goes into Yoga Nidra for 5 months in Srir Sagar. After that, on the day of Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month i.e. Devuthani Ekadashi, the yogis wake up from sleep. During this period of 5 months, no auspicious auspicious work like marriage, shaving etc. is done. Chaturmas will end on 23 November on Devuthani Ekadashi.

Start of Chaturmas 2023

Chaturmas begins: June 29, Thursday, Devshayani Ekadashi Chaturmas ends: November 23, Thursday, Devuthani Ekadashi

Why is Chaturmas of 5 months this time?

Chaturmas is normally of 4 months every year, but this year it will be of 5 months. According to the Panchang, this year there is more month in the month of Sawan, so Sawan will be of 3 months and this time there will be a total of 8 Sawan Mondays. In this way one month of Chaturmas will also increase to 5 months. That’s why this time Lord Vishnu will remain in Yoga Nidra for 5 months.

Importance of Chaturmas

1. Worship Lord Shiva and his family in Chaturmas.2. The most favorite month of Lord Bholenath, Sawan i.e. Shravan comes in Chaturmas itself.3. Chaturmas is called the night of the gods. In these four months, all the gods including Sri Hari are in yoga sleep.4. Tamasic tendencies and powers are increased in Chaturmas, hence restrained behavior and follow celibacy.5. When Lord Vishnu is in Yog Nidra, auspicious works like marriage, shaving, house warming etc. do not happen.6. You can worship Lord Vishnu in Chaturmas, there is no restriction on that.