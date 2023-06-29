Chaturmas begins with Devshayani Ekadashi 2023, know when shehnais will play now

Devshayani Ekadashi 2023 Marraige Dates November December 2023: Today, with Devshayani Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu went into Yoga Nidra. With this Chaturmas is starting. It is believed that Shri Hari wakes up directly after this on the day of Devuthani Ekadashi, which comes after about four months. During this, all kinds of auspicious works are prohibited. So let’s know when will be the next auspicious time for marriage.

Actually, among all types of Ekadashi, Nirjala, Devuthani and Devshayani Ekadashi have utmost importance. According to Hindu beliefs, from the day of Devshayani Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu goes to Ksheer Sagar for rest. Meanwhile Chaturmas begins which includes four months of Shravan, Bhadrapada, Ashwin and Kartik. During this, any kind of auspicious work is considered prohibited. In which Bhoomi Pujan, Griha Pravesh, marriage-marriage etc. are included.

what are beliefs

According to the Hindu Panchang, Adhikamas is also being observed this year. Because of which Sawan is going to be of two months. Not only this, due to excess month, Shri Hari Vishnu, the director of the universe, is going to remain in Yog Nidra for 05 months instead of four. In such a situation, according to beliefs, Bhole Bhandari i.e. God of Gods Mahadev will run the creation.

When will the auspicious work start

Chaturmas starting from 29 June 2023 is ending on 23 November this year. During this time marriage, mundan, janeu and other auspicious works will be prohibited. So let’s know from when auspicious work can be done…

Griha Pravesh Muhurat In 2023

Griha Pravesh Muhurat date in November 2023 (Griha Pravesh Muhurat November 2023): on 17, 18, 22, 23, 27 and 29 November 2023

Griha Pravesh Muhurat date in December 2023 (Griha Pravesh Muhurat December 2023): on 6, 8, 15 and 21 December 2023

Auspicious marriage Muhurat date (Vivah Muhurat 2023)

Shubh Vivah Muhurat date in November 2023 (Shubh Vivah Muhurat November 2023): on 23, 24, 27, 28 and 29 November 2023

Shubh Vivah Muhurat date in December 2023 (Shubh Vivah Muhurat December 2023): 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11 and 15 December 2023

What auspicious works can be started

Bhoomi Pujan, Griha Pravesh Muhurta, buying a new vehicle, marriage, buying a new property, getting a house constructed, starting a new business, Mundan, Janeu and other auspicious works can be started after the end of Chaturmas.