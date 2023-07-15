Cheap tomatoes started selling at 40 places in Patna, will be available soon in Gaya, Nalanda, Vaishali and Saran

The residents of Patna have got some relief amidst the skyrocketing prices of tomatoes. On the instructions of the Central Government, the sale of tomatoes at Rs 90 per kg was started on Saturday near Biscoman Bhawan, Gandhi Maidan. At the same time, tomatoes will be available at Rs 90 per kg at 40 places in the city. For this, ten trucks of tomatoes have been ordered in the first batch. Tomatoes will be sold by Biscomaun at identified places in Patna until the price of tomato is less than Rs.90. In the second phase, tomatoes will be sold by Biscoman at Rs.90 per kg in Gaya, Nalanda, Vaishali and Saran. Biscomaun’s Chairman Legislative Councilor Dr. Sunil Singh started it.

Sale of tomatoes at 40 places in Patna

Biscomaun Chairman Dr. Sunil Singh told that Biscomaun will sell tomatoes at Rs 90 per kg in collaboration with Nafed on behalf of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Government of India. Now tomatoes will be sold at 40 places in Patna.

Ten truckloads of tomatoes were brought

Sunil Singh told that in the first phase, ten trucks of tomatoes have been ordered. From Monday, tomatoes will be available at Rs.90 per kg in all major places of Patna. In the second phase, stalls will be set up in Gaya, Vaishali, Saran and Nalanda to sell tomatoes at Rs.90 per kg.

Biscomaun will sell till the price of tomato is less than 90 rupees

Sunil Singh told that until the price of tomatoes is less than Rs.90, tomatoes will be sold on behalf of Biscomaan. He said that hoarders will also bring tomatoes to the market on the information of Biscomaun selling tomatoes. This will also reduce the price of tomatoes.

skyrocketing tomato prices

Tomato’s attitude has turned red when monsoon and monsoon are active. On the other hand, green chillies are also leaving no stone unturned to make people cry. The retail price of tomato reached from 160 to 200 rupees per kg in another market. At the same time, the wholesale price was being sold in the market at the rate of one hundred rupees per kg. On the other hand, green chillies were being sold at Rs 350 per kg in another retail market. So the same was being sold in the wholesale market at the rate of Rs.300 per kg. For a week, the price of tomato and green chillies is on the seventh sky.

Smuggling of tomatoes on the Indo-Nepal border

Here, the game of tomato smuggling continues on the Indo-Nepal border. Everyday a large quantity of tomatoes are reaching Thakurganj in Kishanganj district from Nepal. The wholesale price of tomato coming from Bangalore and Nashik is Rs.120 per kg. At the same time, the price in retail is 160 to 200 rupees per kg. On the other hand, Nepalese tomato is available in bulk at Rs 50 to 70 per kg. In such a situation, people are buying this tomato due to its cheapness. Due to inflation, the tomato market is hot these days. This is the reason why along with Bengaluru and Nashik, Nepali tomatoes have also made a place in wholesale to retail. Due to the high cost of tomatoes in Bangalore and Nashik, about 1 to 2 tonnes of Nepalese tomatoes are being consumed per day in the vegetable market of Thakurganj.

Tomatoes coming this way from Nepal

Tomatoes from Nepal are coming to India via Bhadrapur Galgaliya and Kakarbhita Panitanki. These days it is coming to India unabated because of no strictness on the border by calling it a vegetable.

Investigation not being done on Nepal-Bihar border

Smugglers are easily entering Bihar with tomatoes due to lack of checking by Customs and SSB on the Nepal-Bihar border. After this, he is reaching the district headquarters Kishanganj via the road. On the way, neither the police nor any other agency is investigating them.

Traders buying tomatoes from Nepal and selling them at double the price

Good crop of tomatoes in Nepal is also believed to be the reason for the low prices. Tomato rates are stable even in the monsoon season and are giving relief to the local people. Tomatoes from Nepal are available at double the price as soon as they cross the border. According to experts, due to low prices in Nepal, tomatoes are being brought to India from there. There are many people who, instead of going to Nepal, are buying cheap tomatoes from Nepal in India itself. These days most of the Indian traders are buying and selling tomatoes from Nepal in the region.

