Cheapest Electric Scooters: Cheapest electric scooters giving long range, price starts from Rs 25 thousand

Cheapest Electric Scooter: The electric scooter segment in India is growing rapidly. New models are constantly being launched in the market. Despite this, it is not easy for the common man to buy an electric scooter. The reason is their cost. Keeping this in mind, we tell you about some top cheap electric scooters, which can offer you a better option for long journeys at low cost.

Cheapest Electric Scooter : Avon E Plus

This model of e-scooter is present with the lowest price in the affordable electric scooter segment. The special thing is that in this scooter, the company also gives the option of bicycle pedal with electric battery so that if the charging is over, then you can ride it like a normal bicycle. Avon E Plus price starts at Rs 25,000 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). A 48V, 12 Ah capacity lithium ion battery pack has been given in this scooter. The company claims that the Avon E Plus offers a riding range of 50 kilometers on a full charge.

Cheapest Electric Scooter : Ujaas eZy

Ujaas Easy e-scooter is also a cheap electric scooter. It is available in the market with a starting price of Rs 31,880 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Talking about the battery pack available in this electric scooter, it has a 48V, 26Ah lead acid battery pack. Talking about the performance, the company claims that once this electric scooter is fully charged, it is capable of giving a riding range of 60 km.

Cheapest Electric Scooter : Velev Motors VEV 01

The Wave 01 electric scooter from Valev Motors is also included in the list of the cheapest electric scooters in the country. It is used for domestic work as well as for commercial use. The ex showroom price of this scooter is Rs 32,500. In Wave 01 electric scooter, the company has given 48V, 24Ah lead acid battery pack. Talking about its range, according to the company’s claim, once fully charged, the scooter can cover a distance of up to 80 kilometers.

