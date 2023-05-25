Cheating of Rs 65000 in the name of getting admission in Patna school, the accused told himself to be close to the admission head

A case of fraud has come to light in the name of admission in class four in Saint Michael School, Patna. Where the fraudster has cheated 65 thousand rupees on the neem of getting admission from Rahul Kumar Singh. In this regard, the victim has lodged an FIR against the accused in Digha police station.

Took money in the name of getting admission in class 4

Rahul has written in the given application that he had to enroll his son in class four. He went to school last year in connection with admission, where he met Vivek. Vivek assured that he would get his son admitted in class four. For this nomination and fees till July will have to pay 65 thousand. Admission head is close to me.

65 thousand were given online

Under the guise of Vivek, Rahul gave Rs 65,000 online on July 1 last year. Later he said that work will be done after one month. Then said that in 2023, we will get admission in class 5. He kept taking time again and again. But he did not bring the money. Now the phone is not even picking up when I call.

Police engaged in investigation

Rahul, a resident of Green Heritage Apartment in Siddheshwar Nagar, Mainpura, lodged a case against Vivek Kumar Mishra at Digha police station. He has also given the account number of the accused on which he had made the online payment. After registering the case, the police is busy investigating the matter.

has it happened before

Let us tell you that even before this, the case of cheating in the name of enrollment in LKG of St. Michael’s School has come to the fore. Where Rohit took Rs 4.5 lakh from Girijesh Kumar in the name of enrolling his son and daughter. Rohit took two lakh rupees from two checks in the name of donation and five lakh rupees for nomination. But the nomination did not happen, so Rohit gave two checks of Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 4.5 lakh. Out of which Rs 2.5 lakh came into his account, but the check of Rs 4.5 lakh bounced. Even after this, Rohit did not return the amount and then he filed a case against him.

