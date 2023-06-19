Check Bounce Case: Amisha Patel broke silence on check bounce case for the first time, said this big thing

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel was recently released in the check bounce case. Now the actress has broken the silence on the whole matter. In a new interview, Ameesha said that ‘the false complaint was made with a wrong motive’. Talking about film producer Ajay Kumar Singh from Jharkhand, Ameesha alleged that he ‘spread the atmosphere of favoritism by creating a public spectacle’.

Amisha had surrendered in front of the court

In the check bounce case, Ameesha had surrendered in the Ranchi Civil Court on Saturday. Senior Division Judge DN Shukla granted bail to Ameesha and asked her to appear before the court in person again on June 21. The case dates back to 2018, when Ajay Kumar Singh filed a case of cheating and check bounce against Ameesha.

What did Amisha Patel say on the matter

In conversation with Zoom, Ameesha said, “I have been flooded with messages from my fans and well-wishers regarding certain matters in Ranchi. I have maintained a dignified silence from the beginning of the case that I want to continue and respectfully let the law take its course. It is unfortunate that Mr. Ajay from Ranchi took advantage of my silence, dignity and respect for the system, who spread the atmosphere of favoritism by making a spectacle of the public and wanted to become famous himself by using my stardom. He also said, “The judicial system will finally handle the false complaint which was filed for ulterior motives. The Hon’ble Supreme Court has stayed the proceedings of cheating and breach of trust.

What happened in check bounce case?

According to the complaint, Ajay transferred Rs 2.5 crore to the bank account of the actress for the production of a film titled Desi Magic. Amisha, however, did not work with the film later. He sent a check of 2.50 crores, but it bounced. As reported by news agency PTI, the Supreme Court had in August 2022 stayed criminal proceedings against him for the offense of cheating and criminal breach of trust in connection with summons issued by the trial court in Jharkhand. The top court, however, had said that the proceedings for offenses punishable under section 138 (cheque bounce) of the Negotiable Instruments Act can continue in accordance with law. This order of the Supreme Court came on the appeal filed by Amisha against the order dated May 5, 2022 of the Jharkhand High Court.

Ameesha’s upcoming film

Ameesha Patel will be seen in Gadar 2 helmed by Anil Sharma. The film also stars Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles. It is all set to hit the theaters on 11th August. Gadar 2 hints that the story begins from where Gadar: Ek Prem Katha ended. Gadar 2 will clash with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.